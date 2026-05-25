Pick n Pay CEO Sean Summers: We had to burn billions to save the company
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Sean Summers, CEO of Pick n Pay, outlines a tough but deliberate turnaround for the retailer as it battles market volatility, labour tensions and legacy costs. In a frank interview, he defends short-term share price swings and emphasises long-term value creation through restructuring and investment in stores and Boxer. He insists the goal is a sustainable, competitive future rather than quick fixes, despite pressure from losses, inflation and ongoing negotiations with unions and suppliers across South Africa’s retail sector today.
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