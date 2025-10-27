Inside Pick n Pay’s turnaround: Sean Summers says the mountain climb has just begun
In this conversation, Sean Summers, CEO of Pick and Pay, discusses the significant turnaround the company has experienced over the past two years. He highlights the improved energy within the stores, the financial performance, and the importance of community engagement through sponsorships. Summers emphasises the strategic vision for Pick and Pay, focusing on quality over quantity, and outlines future plans for sustainability and growth.
