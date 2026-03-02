Piet le Roux: Fight harmful State schemes with "maximum appropriate non-cooperation"...
Use "State proofing or maximum appropriate non-cooperation where the State seeks to co-opt ... any non-State actor." That is the advice from Sakeliga CEO Piet le Roux following the latest milestone victory in its fight against the implementation of the NHI Act. "Where the State seeks to co-opt you into an ideological scheme that is clearly harmful, clearly unacceptable, offer the least possible cooperation you can, but do this judicially, do it judiciously, of course," he urges. "There are sometimes risks in not cooperating with the State, but wherever unethical demands that are harmful to society, that are unlawful, that are unconstitutional, are made, I think it's also an ethical duty on people to offer the least possible cooperation." Le Roux describes how useful public interest litigation by Sakeliga and other parties has been. "On all of those cases where we've also achieved good court victories, we have decreased the harms that would have been affected on businesses and on society and on communities, local and nationally."
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
Watch here
Listen here