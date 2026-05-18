Juanita du Preez: The police generals are falling like dominoes…

The deepening crisis in the South African police force has seen at least a dozen generals toppled either through suspension or arrest. In this interview with Chris Steyn, Action Society's Juanita du Preez comments on the suspensions of the National Commissioner, the Mpumalanga Provincial Commissioner, and the Head of Supply Chain Management, as well as the arrests of the Gauteng Head of the Hawks and a Crime Intelligence boss - all following the Minister of Police being placed on special leave, and a deputy national commissioner being suspended. Other arrests include an MP and member of Parliament's Portfolio Committee on Police as well as a former African National Congress fixer. Du Preez also details the battle to get child rapists held to account as Action Society launched a national campaign for the release of the Sex Offenders Register as well as a PAIA application into failed prosecutions of cases involving very young children. Speaking from court today, Du Preez describes the despicable court room behaviour of accused Stephan Pretorius who is on trial for setting alight his estranged wife, Charlene, in front of their teenage daughter, causing her death.