Despite repeated assurances from acting Police Minister, Firoz Cachalia, that there is no shortage of rape evidence kits, unannounced oversight visits by Police Portfolio Committee Chair Ian Cameron and DA MP Nicholas Gotsell, found serious shortages across the Western Cape. In this interview with Chris Steyn, Gotsell warns: “The minister's lies… will cost us as a community dearly.” On the same day of the oversight visits, another Cabinet member, Sindisiwe Chikunga, the Minister for Women, Youth and Disabilities, told Parliament that all police stations were adequately stocked with kits. “They seem to live in a completely parallel universe,” Gotsell charges. “This has been an ongoing battle for the past year. We got to the point in the middle of the year where we had actually through our lawyers put the minister on terms and he had promised that there will be no further shortages…I just don't know what more we can do other than to now take them to court.” Meanwhile, in the Council of Provinces, yesterday Gotsell took on President Cyril Ramaphosa with the example of SAPS closing the rape case of woman in his constituency. “I said to him: ‘You come here and you come with plans and you have quarterly reports, etc., etc. But give me one example, just one simple thing of what you are going to do’. And of course, what followed was waffling.” *Today, National Commissioner Fannie Masemola indicated to Cameron that he had engaged SAPS on the matter..Listen here.Edited transcript of the interview.Chris Steyn (00:01.107)The acting Police Minister, Firoz Cachalia, has repeatedly given the assurance that there is no shortage of rape evidence kits. Well, that has turned out not to be true. With me is Democratic Alliance MP, Nicholas Gotsell with the evidence. Welcome, Nicholas.Nicholas Gotsell (00:21.144)Hi. Good morning. How are you?Chris Steyn (00:23.837)I'm OK, thank you. I think you had a very traumatic day yesterday.Nicholas Gotsell (00:28.664)Yes. Two days. we we set off for the Plattelland as they call it on Monday to visit the mass murder sceneand as we always do we check in on the family violence and child abuse units in the SAPS - and we always asked the question, but didn't expect for the third time the answer to be that there were no rape kits. You know last year this time the President had announced a national state of disaster and shortly after that I had set off on on doing these little investigations and found that several police stations had no rape kits. This has been an ongoing battle for the past year. We got to the point in the middle of the year where we had actually through our lawyers put the minister on terms and he had promised that there will be no further shortagesYet on Monday at two FCS units, Worcester and Ceres, and then yesterday at several units right here in Cape Town on the Cape Flats, we found that there are basically none.Chris Steyn (01:58.59)Nicholas, tell us about the mother you found at one of these stations.Nicholas Gotsell (02:04.312)Yes, you know, I think that we can tell the story all the time. We can tell people what it means if there is not a rape kit. We can tell people what it means if you don't have the evidence you cannot convict. Well, if you don't have the evidence you cannot catch someone and then you cannot convict. But yesterday morning at one of the FCS units we found…we first asked how many rape kits they had and they said they have two left. I said, well, how many rapes have you had since last week? And he said, well, never mind last week, just yesterday. Now, this was Monday this week. They had five rapes. Three of them were minors. And the one was as young as six years old. And when we walked out, the mother with her two children was sitting there, and they said, You know, this is obviously one of the children. And now that was clearly the six-year-old. Now the mother was sitting there, it was relatively early, yesterday, Tuesday morning, and she was sitting there with her two children. And this six-year-old, who had said that her father had abused her, was waiting to be placed somewhere. They were now out of their house. They couldn't return to this place that they know as their only home and their place of safety because of the situation. And then it became real. You know, I think it's very easy for us to stand up at a podium and to make speeches and then today in the National Council of Provinces again we will debate the scourge of GBVF. But these are all talk shops when you see a six-year-old seemingly kind of unaware of what is going on. Then you realise the impact and how people's lives are completely uprooted.Chris Steyn (04:06.983)Nicholas, what is the disconnect between the Minister of Police and the situation on the ground? How can he be giving the wrong information?Nicholas Gotsell (04:16.358)I don't know. I think the minister just does not want to hear because the first thing yesterday when journalists started asking us, how is it that there are no rape kits? The first thing that they reported back to us when they asked us for comment for the articles was that they've done an inquiry and the minister says no, it's not true. There are rape kits. But you know, we've seen it, we were there. We look at the FCS unit members, these SAPS members, passionate members who work with the abused women and children in our country every day, and you see the fear and the absolute angst in their eyes, because they don't know whether if they have two or three or four rapes today, they're going to have enough rape kits. They lend to one another, they borrow from another, but they're forever struggling to get this basic tool that they need to ensure that we can catch and convict rapists.Chris Steyn (05:22.365)What is behind the shortage?Nicholas Gotsell (05:25.24)So…there is obviously a huge supply chain crisis within the SAPS. What we found before in terms of the rape kits is that there was only one supplier until very recently. We don't know why this is so. These manufacturers of the rape kits also obviously know that they can run rings around the SAPS. So they prepare a very simple kit. It has a a little bit of gauze and and a small little tube thing and and you know it's it's stuff you can buy from Clicks for about R50 and they charge the State R450 for this kit. And what they've done up until now is that they also put an expiry date on the kit. So earlier this year we found that all of the kits in the Western Cape were about to expire. It was going to expire on the 1st of August, and there were no new kits in circulation because SAPS was still busy with their contracting and papers and this one and that one. But then when the new kits arrived, we noticed that all the reference barcode numbers were exactly the same as those that were in circulation before, because they start with the year in which they expire.And then I asked the question to the minister and a parliamentary question, and he they responded to say, well, basically all those kits went back to the manufacturer. They just replaced one or two things. They couldn't tell us what they replaced, and now it's good to go. So I mean, if that doesn't raise serious questions about something very simple, but also if you're going to put a date on it, fine. But then please explain to us. What is it that expires? So after we asked all these questions, now we see the new kits don't have expiry dates on them. Chris Steyn (07:32.499)I mean, you would think with the rate of rape in South Africa, there's no time for rape evidence kit to even expire.Nicholas Gotsell (07:40.064)Absolutely. And so what they do is they they used to say to us when we inquired about the rape kit shortages. They would say, Well, you know, they're so expensive and we need to manage this carefully. And because they expire, we need to make sure that we don't put too much out there. Well, now they have no excuse. The minister's lies and his general here in the Western Cape province here, their lies will cost us as a community dearly, because if there is no more expiry date, there's no reason to not flood all the FCS units with these kits.And earlier this year, when we were leading up to this one August expiry date, they told us that they were now putting eleven thousand four hundred kits back in the system here in the Western Cape. What happened to those? Was it another lie by the minister?Chris Steyn (08:40.189)He's not the only cabinet minister who has tried to create the impression that there's no problem with the rape kits.Nicholas Gotsell (08:47.125)Yes, the Minister of Women, Children and People with Disability…also I think there was a video yesterday which I will send you…. they seem to live in a completely parallel universe. They don't understand what is going on every day. They don't understand how these basic tools really hamper this national disaster which the president has declared. And I asked him, he was in the National Council of Provinces yesterday. And I said to him, You come here and you come with plans and you have quarterly reports, etc., etc. But give me one example, just one simple thing of what you are going to do. And I used a real life example of a lady in my constituency who reported a rape to the Tableview police station. She was attacked in her house, she and her mother. She was raped and beaten in front of her mother. She had to transfer money on her phone to this monster's telephone number. Through that, she got his Facebook profile, she had his telephone number, and she obviously also had the proof on her phone that she had to make this transfer. Two weeks later she got a message from Tableview SAPS to say that the case is closed.And so I used this example to say to the president, don't tell me about quarterly reports, tell me what you're going to do. And of course, what followed was waffling.Chris Steyn (10:28.819)How can you force action? How can you get rape kits into the stations? How?Nicholas Gotsell (10:35.701)You know, I lay awake on Monday night after what we found because the minister had promised us after the last incident, which was really very severe, that there would never be such a problem again. He gave us the amounts. He told us eleven thousand, that was the amount that was going to come in. Plus, they were working on a new contract. We also put the minister on terms through our lawyers to say you must ensure that this does not happen again. And you would think that all this oversight, all these you know, in the budget debate earlier this year in the National Council of Provinces, I said to the minister, Don't come back to the podium and wrap this debate, because he gets five minutes… don't come back here without telling the communities why there were no rape kits. He didn't even use that five minutes.So to answer your question truthfully, I just don't know what more we can do other than to now take them to court and get a declarator of sorts to say, Minister, we have a real issue. Our FCS members don't have rape kits. They cannot do their job. They're forever wondering: will we have enough rape kits? Now, you know, yesterday Mitchells Plain and Nyanga both only had two rape kits left. That's not one station. Nyanga, for example, serves nine police stations. It's Mannenburg, Athlone, Lansdowne, Nyanga… Google, all those stations. So if there were two rapes yesterday, they would have none left today.Chris Steyn (12:21.245)Remind us of the latest rape statistics for women and children in the Western Cape.Nicholas Gotsell (12:27.052)So the statistic is that at least a hundred and thirty-eight women and children are raped a day in the country. And I think that is a modest estimation. If you look at the five rapes that were reported on Monday, and that was just at the Mitchell's Plein centre.These are people who come forward. One of the victims was a lady who had been abducted and they found her drugged and raped in in the most awful circumstances. But the shame that goes with this very often deters rape victims from coming forward. So I think the statistics are very modest, we don't know.We also know, for example, that some of the stations don't know what they need to do. This matter that I referred to in Tableview, was supposed to be referred to the FCS unit immediately. Tableview SAPS didn't even know that it should do it. In fact, then instead of at least trying to investigate the housebreaking and the robbery, they just closed the case.Chris Steyn (13:54.089)In conclusion:Nicholas Gotsell (14:04.235)Yeah, I mean in conclusion, we sit with a situation where the minister, the acting minister of police, has last week diagnosed the crime situation in this country. He told us everything that we know already. We know why there is crime, we know where there's a scourge of GBV, etcetera. Yes, absolutely. It has to do with socio economic circumstances.But that is not the Acting Minister of Police's job. His job is to make sure that the South African Police Services can execute their mandate. And that includes procuring the most basic tool for FCS members. That includes ensuring that they have vehicles to get to the situation where they're going to find a traumatised woman or a traumatised child, but I think the Minister of Police misunderstands what his job is. And I can say that because for a year now I have asked why are there no rape kits? And nobody can give me an answer.Chris Steyn (15:25.627)That is chilling. Thank you. That was Nicholas Gotsell, Democratic Alliance, MP speaking to BizNews. I'm Chris Steyn.Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.