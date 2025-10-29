IRR’s Hermann Pretorius: ‘BEE is legalised theft - South Africa must wake up.’”
IRR strategist Hermann Pretorius says BEE has failed ordinary South Africans, arguing for merit-based reform through the Value for Money Bill to end corruption and restore accountability.
In a fearless conversation with Alec Hogg, IRR strategist Hermann Pretorius tears into the myths behind South Africa’s empowerment policies, calling BEE a system of legalised theft that enriches elites while bankrupting the state. He reveals the IRR’s Value for Money Bill - a blueprint to end race-based procurement, restore accountability, and save billions lost to inflated tenders and cadre contracts. From Eskom to education, Pretorius argues that only honesty, merit and competence can rebuild South Africa’s future.

