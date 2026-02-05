Prof Theo Venter: Witness F, Sibiya & Mchunu - and the DA’s leadership race
More and more shocking testimony of police and political capture is being heard at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry and Parliament's Ad Hoc Committee. In his latest interview with Chris Steyn, policy and political expert Professor Theo Venter dissects the evidence of Witness F and other recent testimony. “I think this is an interesting spin on the investigation that's emerging over the last three or four evidences that we received that politicians would use organised crime, and let's use Cat Matlala as the example, to carry political messages to the police…or use somebody like Brown Mogotsi almost as a facilitator of the message and thereby not go directly into the police. And I think it's the Brian Mogotsi-Senzo Mchunu relationship that opened that of worms for the first time.” Professor Venter looks at the implications for suspended Deputy National Commissioner General Shadrack Sibiya and former Police Minister Senzo Mchunu who is on special leave. He also shares all the names that have crossed his desk for the next leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA).
