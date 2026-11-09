Angelo Agrizzi: Protecting politicians. Burning evidence

If you wonder why State Capture accused are roaming free, watch Chris Steyn’s interview with former BOSASA COO Angelo Agrizzi. Ever since implicating himself when he blew the whistle on corruption at BOSASA, he has battled to hold accountable politicians also fingered only to now be told that the evidence has been destroyed. “Apparently it was in a courthouse that was affected by a fire or a flood. It's very sketchy details. Naturally it would be sketchy. I've been asking questions for the last two, three years. Why is nothing happening? I've done countless affidavits. I have written countless statements, sworn statements, under oath. I have given all that information. I can recreate all the evidence that they had. It's there. It's on the Cloud. It's available. Why has no one ever contacted me and asked me to assist in reproducing and giving evidence.” Agrizzi vows to “continue fighting and asking questions about what the South African government is doing about the Zondo Commission recommendations, what is going to happen to Nomvula Mokonyane, Gwede Mantashe, Tabang Makwetla, all the people listed in there…I. will continue. If it means I've got to go on the international platform and start doing it there, then so be it.” Meanwhile, Agrizzi describes his dealings with Advocate Glynnis Breytenbach from her time at the NPA; how corruption destroyed his relationship with Gavin Watson; the death threats to try and stop him from exposing the rot; the possible agenda behind his own arrest - and why he will be fighting the State’s R1,6 billion confiscation order..Listen here.Edited transcript of the interview.Chris Steyn (00:01.453)While top State Capture accused are roaming free - one even leading a political party - former BOSASA COO, Angelo Agrizzi, was hit with a R1.6 billion confiscation order. He's with me now. Welcome, Mr Agrizzii.Angelo Agrizzi (00:21.25)Good morning, how are you?Chris Steyn (00:23.575)I'm fine, thank you. How are you in Italy? How's your health?Angelo Agrizzi (00:27.06)I'm always okay.Chris Steyn (00:31.757)Before we start, I'd like to read what Chief Justice Raymond Zondo had to say about you in his final report. I hope you don't mind.“The evidence heard by the Commission revealed that the BOSASA Group of Companies, its Chief Executive Officer, Mr Gavin Watson, its Chief Operations Officer, Mr Angelo Agrizzi, its directors, including Mr Joe Gumede, Mr. Leshabane, and others, ran the entire BOSASA business operations on the basis of widespread corruption, bribery and fraud. The evidence revealed that corruption was BOSASA's way of doing business. It bribed politicians, government officials, President Jacob Zuma, and others extensively. BOSASA and its directors and other officials simply had no shame in engaging in acts of corruption. Notwithstanding the fact that Mr. Angelo Agrizzii was also part of the corruption, bribery, and fraud mentioned above, it needs to be mentioned that it was due largely to him that this Commission was given extensive evidence of corruption, bribery and fraud that were committed by various people in BOSASA. For this, the Commission is indebted to Mr. Agrizzi, notwithstanding the fact that the Commission accepts that Agrizzi’s motives or reasons for spilling the beans may have largely been personal because he had a fallout with Mr. Gavin Watson. Nevertheless, the evidence that he gave - even when there were threats to his life, aimed at stopping him from giving evidence - has been very helpful to this Commission and to the country in exposing many people in and out of government who are beneficiaries of the corruption and bribes from BOSASA who would not have been exposed had it not been for Mr Agrizzi's evidence.” How does hearing that make you feel?Angelo Agrizzi (02:46.722)What has happened since. Who has been arrested? Who has been brought to justice? I volunteered the information. I was not subpoenaed. I went to the commission on my own violation. I gave the evidence, and I have suffered the consequences. It saddens me that despite me putting forward letters of letters of letters to the ministry, to previous Minister Lamola, now to Minister Kubayi, to Andy Mothibi, that absolutely nothing has happened. Absolutely nothing has happened. In fact, when I ask the question, what has happened, all I get told is, will get back to you in two weeks' time. Eventually, after a lot of prodding, I eventually phoned up the minister directly. The answer to me was that apparently all the evidence of BOSASA has been destroyed. This is after we spent R1.1 billion on the Zondo Commission. How has it been destroyed?Chris Steyn (03:51.426)How?Angelo Agrizzi (04:02.144)My response to Minister Mmamoloko Kubayi was, I don't believe you. I actually don't believe you. I don't believe what you're telling me. She says, I don't believe it either. She says, this is what was told to her. I'm still waiting for an answer. That was on the 7th of October.Chris Steyn (04:17.613)What details did… Sorry, Mr Agrizzi, where was the evidence destroyed? Where was it being kept?Angelo Agrizzi (04:26.016)Apparently it was in a courthouse that was affected by a fire or a flood. It's very sketchy details. Naturally it would be sketchy. But the interesting thing is, I've been asking these questions for the last two, three years. Why is nothing happening? I've done countless affidavits. I have written countless statements, sworn statements, under oath. I have given all that information. I can recreate that. I can recreate all the evidence that they had. It's there. It's on the cloud. It's available. Why has no one ever contacted me and asked me to assist in reproducing and giving evidence. The first I heard about was on the 7th of October this year that evidence had been damaged and destroyed, that there was no evidence.Chris Steyn (05:28.257)Would you have been prepared to be a State Witness in prosecutions of others?Angelo Agrizzi (05:32.756)I have been helping the State since day one counter to what MP parliamentarian, Glynnis Breytenbach, has to say. You see, she was very vocal on your station, on BizNews, to say, ‘He will never help. He will just declare he's sick.’ Well, I've been helping. Surely she should, as a public servant, have investigated before she makes statements like that.I've been helping. I've written no less than 15 affidavits out. I've spent nearly 1,500 hours in doing affidavits for the State, to assist the State. I'm still helping you today. You're welcome to speak to the investigators and ask them.Chris Steyn (06:20.963)Whom have you held personal meetings with during your efforts to hold others accountable?Angelo Agrizzi (06:28.781)This all started in 2016. In 2017, the DA admits it. I had meetings with Tim Brauteseth. I met him at Mike's Kitchen in Bloemfontein. I then had a meeting with Annelie Lotriet and Glynnis Breytenbach at the Sheridan Hotel in 2017, where I asked them for help. Please help us expose this. I want to remind you and your listeners something very important, that in 2010, there was an SIU investigation. That SIU investigation was closed down. There was an interdict brought by BOSASA… against the SIU. It was agreed that the information that was in the SIU report was not able to be used in any criminal prosecutions. In fact, there's a letter from De Kock to Breiternbach, when she was still in the National Prosecution, that said that the information that was gathered by the SIU was shoddy and that they would not be able to use it because it was the fruit of a poisoned tree. Now, anybody legally would know that any fruit or poison, if you've got fruit or poison tree, you cannot go back and try and recoup that information. It has to have new evidence pulled forward, which is what I did. So from 2010 to 2019, there was absolutely nothing anybody could do. The whole process was stymied. In 2016, I started opening up the can of worms again because I was fed up of the corruption that was taking place there. Was I part of it? I admitted to it. I admitted openly, and I went through it. I did a plea deal with it, not because I could get a better deal, because I wanted to get rid of it.Angelo Agrizzi (08:34.933)In 2016, it was reported to The Hawks. They turned around. They did absolutely nothing.In 2017, I had that meeting with Glynnis Breytenbach, Annelie Lottriet, at the Sheraton Hotel in Pretoria. Seven o'clock that evening, she was on her way to have dinner with friends. She sat down with me for about 40 minutes. We gave evidence, conclusive evidence. I heard nothing further. In 2018, I contacted again the MP, Glynnis Bretytenbach, because I thought she was with the NPA, she was handling the BOSASA case, she would be able to assist me. I went again to report to her. I begged her to come and get evidence. I was prepared to fly down to Cape Town. She said, ‘No, I'll come to visit you. She came to my house. She sat down at our dining table. She had lunch with Mr. Werner Horn, and after lunch, we had a meeting. There were whistleblowers there, my family was there.The words to me were, ‘you are guilty as well because the dealer is as good as the stealer’, something like that. I then said, yes, I agree, and I will confess what I've done. But please help us. Show us what to do. And I sat down and I gave a disk with all the information from BOSASA, the information from the CR17 information right the way through to every single person that received the bribe. I gave them the disc. They can’t dispute it. The fact that they were there at my house is on camera.I then waited. I expected something, the response to say to me, to A, B, and C. Her response was, “No, use this attorney of mine. He will sort it all out for you.’ Now remember. I had not been charged. I was a free man. I was then given the name of Attorney Gerard Wagenaar. I spent over a million rand with Mr. Wagenaar. We were supposed to do affidavits for me.Angelo Agrizzi (10:42.093)Eventually I had to fire him because not one affidavit was produced by him. On top of that, I was being charged for him having tea with Glynnis Breytenbach and having meetings with Glynnis Breytenbach. I've got the invoice. I've sent you copies of my invoices. I've sent the same invoices to Glynnis Breytenbach.So I understand he's a personal friend of hers. He was involved with the whole disciplinary charge against her. But the fact of the matter is, he didn't do his job. That's why I fired him. Is that perhaps why she's so negative towards me? All I ask is that the facts be reflected. She cannot say that Angelo Agrizzi will just claim that he's being sick. And that's the reason why he won't give any evidence. That's absolute conjecture. It's absolute nonsense. She can call me what she wants. But at the end of the day, my question is: Mrs. Breytenbach, as a representative and as a public servant, why did you and your party do nothing when I gave you the information in 2017, 2018 already? Why did I have to go to the Zondo Commission to open this all up?So, you know, the narrative that is put out there is sometimes not correct. The fact of the matter is the whistleblowers took a lot of the punishment for what really should be accounted to the politicians. I've yet to hear any politician haul out and request for the follow-up on the Zondo Commission the list of people that need to be prosecuted. Nothing has happened. Absolutely nothing. They are mum on it. And what's even worse for me and concerning to me is at that stage, she was involved with the Justice Cluster. So why make these comments about somebody who actually opened this thing up? Is it becauseAngelo Agrizzi (12:55.946)…she's embarrassed about the NPA's botching of this whole thing in 2010 already. All the evidence is there. The paperwork, the letters between herself and then Menzi Simelane. Absolutely everything's available for everybody to see. I'm quite prepared to open it all up. All I'm asking for is assistance in getting the people that need to be prosecuted, prosecuted.I've written countless letters which I've copied to the people of the DA, to the minister requesting what is happening, what is happening, what is happening. Does that sound like somebody's going to keep quiet when it comes to prosecutions? I've been walking this road since 2016. It's now 2026, 10 years later, and I'm still asking why has nothing been done? So contrary to what is said on BizNews, I've gone out and I'm fighting to try and get this thing sorted out. I've not sat back at all. Does that answer your question, Chris?Chris Steyn (14:04.577)It certainly does. You have also made a submission to the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry as far as I know. I don't know if you are willing to talk about that.Angelo Agrizzi (14:10.176)Yes.Angelo Agrizzi (14:14.109)I think at this stage we should not talk about it because it's sub judice, it's got to be dealt with. So I don't think we should actually raise it now, in fairness to them.Chris Steyn (14:21.889)Okay. Let's talk…I understand. So let us talk about this R1,6 billion confiscation order. Do you even have assets worth that? How did the State calculate that?Angelo Agrizzi (14:37.612)There's no calculation at all. Simply put, there's absolutely no calculation. Originally, if I can give you a bit of background, originally, when I went to the Zondo Commission, I thought, let me declare absolutely everything. Advocate Paul Petorius sat in front of me, and I said to him, I said, let's declare everything. Let's declare my earnings from day one. Let me reflect absolutely everything that I got from BOSASA, and the total comes to about R50-something million. But I declared absolutely everything. It seemed black and white. There were columns. I put tables in front of the commission. All that happened with the investigation was that… the AFU and… the investigating officer, all they did was copied and pasted, believe it or not, my submission to the Zondo Commission. There was no investigation. They put forward a report called the IFAS report. But that was done in 2019. It doesn't reflect any benefit to me whatsoever. It clearly says there's no benefit to Agrizzi. The benefits are…and I have set them out there where the benefits went. Now the T1.6 billion is reflective of the BOSASA contract with Correctional Services. So it reflects the total value of the contracts. Now, if you look at R1.6 billion, if that was the total value of the contracts, there must have been cost of sales. So the cost of sales would have been in the region of about - let's say, we made 40 % profit - would have been 60 % of that, of 1.6 billion. So in other words, the State received the benefits of 60 % of the 1.6 billion because that was cost of sales. The 40 % definitely did not come to me, Chris. Chris, I submitted to you a document which is from a SARS claim…Angelo Agrizzi (16:45.708)…with BOSASA, where Pezula received money, which was one of the BOSASA companies, received money and it was paid over to BOSASA. What happened with that money? 500 million Rand was transferred to Watson entities, not to Angelo Agrizzi. 500 million Rand is shown. It went to various trusts, the GRLM Trust, the JDV Trust, Vulisango. Money was used to purchase shares … That's what happened. 11 % shares were purchased to the value, I think, of 200 million Rand using BOSASA funds for a totally separate entity called Vulisango.Angelo Agrizzi (17:45.302)Did anybody go into this? I submitted all this documentation, the facts, the evidence. So what had actually happened was there was fiscal dumping at Correctional Services. That money was attributed to BOSASA, was paid over. BOSASA then paid it over to Watson entities. That's a fact. There was a dual stream. There was… There were the trusts. All of them filtered down to Watsons.So how did I benefit? I benefited, yes. I got a salary. I was paid as an employee every month. I got certain perks that came with my job. For instance, a trip overseas. Maybe they painted my house out. All that I reflected. I reflected it. Was there any investigation, any investigation, into my financials? Absolutely not.You see, there's a lot of smoke and mirrors here.Angelo Agrizzi (18:48.203)There's a lot of showboating.Chris Steyn (18:48.665)Yes, I want to ask you, what is the agenda at play here in your experience?Angelo Agrizzi (18:55.637)But let's go back a little bit. I reflected the Vincent Smith matter. I exposed it. I went to News24 because I was promised by News24 they would assist me with this. I gave them all the information. I've got a document which I'll provide you. When News24 acknowledges that I gave them all the information from 2016 regarding BOSASA's malfeasance. I reported on the Vincent Smith matter. I then responded to the Vincent Smiths matter by giving all the evidence to the Zondo Commission as well. If you remember, Vincent Smith turned around and said, no, it was a loan, it was a loan, it was a loan from myself. I stood by my grounds and I made it very clear that these weren't loans, they were actual bribes from BOSASA. Not from me, but from BOSOSA.I was then arrested on the Vincent Smith matter, even though I'm the one who brought it to the fore.At the end of the day, I was prosecuted on the Vincent Smith matter simply because they said, well, you were there, you did it, you gave the instructions. Well, the same thing happened with Gwede Mantashe. The same thing happened with Nomvula Mokonyane. The same thing happened with Tabang Makwetla. I didn't know about the Tabang Makwetla. I didn't know about the Dudu Myeni. I didn't know about the Gwede Mantashe stuff until later. My question is, that I was prosecuted as Agrizzi, but all the others have not been prosecuted. Why is that? They were directors involved with that. Yet, they're walking free.Chris Steyn (20:48.857)Do you feel singled out?Angelo Agrizzi (20:52.427)I was warned. The day that we were arrested, I gave evidence until about the end of January. On the 5th of February, I was on my way on a trip holiday, and I was phoned by my attorneys to say, no, no, I have to be back in Pretoria to be arrested. But it's a clean arrest. There's no problem. I must just come through. I turned the car around. I came back. I drove right through the night to make sure I was on time. I walked in there, and the first thing the investigating officer who I'd been working with giving information…he met with me at Barry Roux's office. I gave him the information to him and the Brigadier about BOSASA at Barry Roux’'s office. He turned around to me when I walked in through the doors. He says, you should never have gone to the Zondo Commission and exposed everything. That is why you're being arrested. Now, what does that tell you?Paul Petourius, unfortunately, the late Frank Dutton, there was an investigator officer there. They can't believe it. They couldn't believe it. Even my own attorneys couldn't believe what was happening there. The fact that the investigating officer said to me, he shouldn't have gone to the Zondo Commission. That's why he'd been arrested. Doesn't that make things sound a bit weird? Something funny is going on? Is it because I exposed the CR17-Cyril Ramaphosa deal? Is it because I exposed that Andile Ramaphosa was getting money from BOSASA every month? That is not the two million Rand, trust me. Is it because I exposed certain of the politicians? Is that why? Is that why only I've been arrested and Andries van Tonder? Is that why the other politicians are walking free? Let’s look at Nomvula Makonyane.Angelo Agrizzi (22:52.651)Let's say I was lying in the Zondo Commission, although the investigators turned around and said, no, I was very accurate. As a matter of fact, they then brought on board the owner of the guest lodge where she had her birthday party, which was paid for by BOSASA, and he gave evidence contrary to what she said. She was found to be lying in the Zonda Commission. What has happened to that? No perjury charges, nothing? It's very strange. It just doesn't make sense, Chris.Chris Steyn (23:24.003)Angelo, what is your next step?Angelo Agrizzi (23:27.871)Well, I'll defend the whole process here because, I mean, there's not R1.6 billion to answer your question. I have not recovered a cent. I have not gotten a cent out of the R1.6 billion that went to BOSASA. Let's look at who was BOSASA. You know, a while back, you had Kevin Wakeford online and.. Watson. And they said, but BOSASA was this black empowerment company and it was dynamic and it was, and there was empowerment of black people and all that. Truth be told, there was no empowerment whatsoever. If you look at now, once it's now that it's been liquidated, what happened? Everything's whittled down. And now you see who the true shareholders are. So suddenly, Mpaku Investments, which is supposed to be this black empowerment company, suddenly now Mpaku Investments is actually Roth Watson, or Jared Watson, or Lindsay Watson, or Meghann Watson, the kids, or Leanne Watson. It's all the Watsons. If you have a look at how it was manipulated in such a way that ... I mean, Kevin Wakeford went on there brazen, said, no, it was empowerment and making rich people rich in that. No, let's take a step back. What about Hilda Ndude? What about Dyambu? You see, people need to know the truth because it's easy to go on TV and to showboat, but the truth, the facts, let's have a look at the facts. Let's have the facts surrounding Dyambu, Hilda Ndude. Let's have a look at the facts with Vulisango. Let's have a look at who the shareholders are…Let's have a look at the true shareholders.Angelo Agrizzi (25:26.634)Let's have a look at where it whittles down, who actually owns everything. If you uncover this mire of trusts and cover-ups and all this type of thing, where does the information whittle down to? So, you know, it's important for me that the State now takes up the fight as they should. Give two or three investigators. Just let them… I've been willing to sit with them and to spend hours with them. And I've done it so many times in the last two, three years where I said, and I will give them the direction of exactly where and where everything lies. Now more, I cannot do. I gave up my health. I was poisoned. I gave up my finances. I gave up my career. And I gave up a lot of my family to bring this to the fore for the country. I did it for one purpose and one purpose only and that was to expose the corruption and the rot that was there. There's so much more Chris that needs to come out and be explained to the people. But I think people think this is a cover-up, this is a show, but this is trying to think, no, I'm not asking for that. I'll give you all the evidence which will allow you to post on BizNews.Chris Steyn (26:53.305)What else, what other misconception is out there or misinformation is out there that you would like to correct?Angelo Agrizzi (27:04.039)You know, I don't need to correct anything. I live my life with honesty, with truth, and with integrity as much as I can. I'm not about going to correct or find sympathy or anything, nothing like that. All what I'm asking for is let's look at the facts and let's prosecute according to the facts. Time will tell. There's an old saying, know, the cream always comes to the top. It takes a bit of time, but everything will be exposed in its time, like the shareholding of BOSASA, like the lies that Kevin Wakeford and Valence Watson peddled, that this was a black entity. All of that will come to the fore. You know, I was approached about two weeks ago. The staff, the employees of BOSASA formed a unit because there was 32 % of the company was supposed to be an employee trust. And they approached me and said, please can I help them fight this with the liquidators? So I've taken on that fight as well. There was a 32 % promise to the staff. We all thought there was 32 % of the company owned by the staff. But that was just one of the ruses put forward to try and get empowerment…There's another fact that I've helped with. Are you aware that there was, and I don't want to mention the names, but through one of the Manganese mines, was shareholding stolen from two prominent black people by Gavin Watson. It is currently the subject of a court case, so I don't want to, it's sub judice. All right, maybe I should mention what it's about. Gavin Watson stole about 17 % shares from two other shareholders in a company that was registered with… a big mining concern of Saki Macozoma. I currently provided affidavits and information to these two shareholders of exactly what happened, the truth behind why Gavin Watson stole their shares.Angelo Agrizzi (29:13.034)I write about it in my book, so if you read the chapter in my book, you'll actually see it's there.Chris Steyn (29:19.341)Remind us what the fallout was about between you and Watson.Angelo Agrizzi (29:27.902)Well, I resigned in August of 2016. I resigned. I tenderedd my notice. I was then visited by the Watsons, came to my house and literally begged me. I refused to accept anything from Gavin Watson. I didn't believe him anymore and came and begged me to come back to the company. They said that the employees that played on this, the employees and the directors haven't seen me for two weeks and they really want me back. And I rejoined the company. They offered me a million-a-month salary to come back, but the biggest incentive of all was that all corruption would stop. They would stop all corruption in the company.One of the main reasons I resigned was because I had heard that they had bought together, had arranged to buy 21 heads of cattle for Jacob Zuma. And I just said, well, that's it, I've had enough. So that's one of the reasons I resigned, right in the beginning.Now, I was enticed, I was stupid. I took on a contract for 10 years that would give me golden handcuffs to the company. But one thing that contract said was that it wouldn't preclude me from opening up on any criminal activity. I made that very sure. I made very sure that was in the contract. That was the original contract that came about.Then in December, on the 15th of December, I got a call from Dr. Jurgen Smit, who was a mentor to me. He handled all the administration, was one of the original founders of the company. He asked me to come and see him.Angelo Agrizzi (31:21.191)I went to see him at his house on the 16th of December on the public holiday. I went to see him. He then opened up to me and said, corruption has not stopped in BOSASA. There was a whole list of information, items that he gave me and he asked me please to keep it in mind and he asked me please to make sure that they couldn't get their hands on the pension money and the profit in front money because he was very concerned about that for the staff. I then got sick on the 24th of December. On 25th, I I booked myself into hospital, I had open heart surgery, and I was under an induced coma. And whilst I was under the induced coma, we used to have in the company on each other, key man policies, which covered 30, 40, 50 million rand in the case of disabilities or anything like that. While I was still unconscious, my wife was approached by the doctor that was leading the team there and told, listen, do you think it's a bit premature for you to start filling in insurance forms and getting me as a doctor to fill in? I don't feel comfortable. My wife told me, well, that's very strange because I've never done anything. We haven't done anything. We're concerned about Angelo. He's lying there unconscious. It then transpired that Gavin Watson had actually put in, and his daughter, Lindsay Watson, had actually put in the claim on the 2nd of January while I was still unconscious. They put in the claim. And that was the ultimate straw for me. I then wrote a letter to the company to say, I'm taking sick leave to contemplate what I'm planning, and I will let you know when I'm back in March. I went to Florida, spent time overseas, had a bit of a holiday, was the first time I could have a real holiday. I left my cell phone away, and I then decided I was not going back. That was March 2017. So in March 2017, I officially resigned, and they wanted to keep me on, and they drew up an agreement where I would consult to them. I wasn't interested in it. They paid two or three months.Angelo Agrizzi (33:35.721)There was no consultation. I then wrote them a letter, said, I'm not interested. I then continued with my plight to open up this whole thing with whistleblowing. Do you know, Chris, that on the eve of me whistleblowing, I wrote a letter to the press. I put out a press release to everybody. That evening, after the press release, I was inundated with calls from the Watsons. I didn't take the calls, and then they arrived at my house about 10 o'clock the one evening. The whole family, Ronnie Watson, Valence Watson, the attorney, and Jared Watson. And they tried to negotiate there with me to say to me, listen, I must accept a new contract with them. 50 million Rand they’re prepared to pay me. In writing, I provided you with the information. I blatantly refused the offer on a Sunday morning. I sent them a letter back to say, my words to them was, I cannot believe your resolve in thinking I would be so stupid to even contemplate working with you people again. I will do what I have to do. And I then went to ... I then.had Frank Dutton from the Zondo Commission contact me and that's how the story eventually came out. But it was a battle from 2016 to 2019 to get the story out.Chris Steyn (35:21.569)Mr Agrizzi, tell us about the death threats to try and stop you from testifying at the Zondo Commission.Angelo Agrizzi (35:29.929)There were so many. I've got recorded threats from Johannes Gumede which have been submitted to The Hawks as well, where he turns around and he says, openly ‘Tell Agrizzi, you don't want to attend another funeral soon’.The other death threat was when he turned around to Frans Voster and to Andries van Tonder and to Leon van Tonder… as well as Johannes Gumede was in a meeting where Johannes Gumede is recorded saying, he said, ‘You know, it's so easy to get rid of a Agrizzi. We can pay somebody in the prisons. Open the door at night. They come out, they do the murder, they go back in prison. There's no way they can catch them’. And it's a fact. That's what happens.So all those threats are recorded. They are there. Have The Hawks done anything about it? No, they haven't. On those same recordings, on those same recordings, it is said …’Go warn Angelo. Go warn him that we will not sit back and just let this happen’.Angelo Agrizzi (36:53.555)Just before the Zondo Commission, there was a note put on my windscreen of my car, which I actually took the same morning, and I gave it to Judge Raymond Zondo, which he read out. It was in Zulu, so I didn't understand it, but it was a threat. ’Carry on talking, and we will kill you. Judge Zondo read it out. Chris Steyn (37:16.729)So with the price you have paid, Mr Agrizzi, do you regret the whistle-blowing?Angelo Agrizzi (37:23.273)I regret one thing, I would have done it slightly differently.I would have done it slightly differently. But I would still do it.Chris Steyn (37:35.811)What's the bottom line now?Angelo Agrizzi (37:39.165)Chris Steyn (38:09.113)Thank you. That was former BOSASA COO, Mr Angelo Agrizzi speaking to BizNews from Italy. I'm Chris Steyn. Thank you.Angelo Agrizzi (38:20.233)Thank you..Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.