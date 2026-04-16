The FT's Rachman Review: Iran war — What does Tehran want and will it get it?
The Financial Times' Gideon Rachman discusses possible negotiated solutions to the Iran war with Suzanne Maloney of the Brookings Institution. What do Tehran's leaders want and how long can they hold out for a winning settlement that will ease the country’s economic pain? What are the stakes for Trump and the global economy? And what role, if any, can Gulf countries play in curbing the regime’s power to blight progress in the region?
Clip: Fox News
© 2026 The Financial Times Ltd.
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