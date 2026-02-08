(Ret.) Col Chris Wyatt - The NdB Sunday Show: Time for “serious external look” at SA’s “cover-ups…”
In the latest NDB Sunday Show with Chris Steyn, US Intelligence Analyst retired Colonel Chris Wyatt assesses testimony of police and political capture following the suicide of a prime suspect in the murder of Witness D. He gives an update on the 2000 refugees now in the US, some of whom have been treated badly by their case officers. The Colonel takes a deep dive into the apparent cover-ups behind the Lady R’s real cargo (now believed to have been proximity fuses for artillery); the alleged disobeyance of a Presidential order to exclude Iran from joint Naval exercises; the supposedly unsanctioned solidarity visit to Iran by SANDF Chief, General Rudzani Maphwanya; as well as South Africa’s 27-year-long deployment to the DRC. “… there's enough smoke there after all these incidents that we need serious external look at what's going on. Or we need honest politicians come forward and tell us truth.” Col Wyatt also slams the latest “own goal” of the African National Congress (ANC) with Minister in the Presidency, Sindisiwe Chikunga, celebrating the 47th anniversary of the Islamic Revolution and reaffirming close ties between South Africa and Iran in her address at the commemoration.
