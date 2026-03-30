(Ret.) Col Chris Wyatt: Ramaphosa and Trump, fuel and war…
South Africa's foreign relations are under renewed pressure. At the same time, the country is being hit with the fall-out from the Iran war. In his latest interview with Chris Steyn, US intelligence analyst, retired Colonel Chris Wyatt dissects the rhetoric flying between Washington and South Africa over its exclusion from the G7 Summit in France. He also slams the war talk between Trump and Iran. “The rhetoric from both sides, from the theocracy in Tehran and from the government here in Washington, that's not helpful.”
He analyses rumours surrounding Kharg Island and boots on the ground ahead of the two-month mark when Trump will have to get approval from Congress to continue with the war. And he comments on the fuel supply crisis hitting South Africa as a consequence of the war and news that a tanker might be heading to South Africa. “But if you keep...poking the bear and he starts paying attention and being poked in the backside or in the ribs, they may turn around the Seventh fleet to intercept that tanker and they won't get those millions of barrels of oil coming to South Africa.”
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Edited transcript of the interview