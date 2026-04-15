(Ret) Col Wyatt: The Roelf & Ramaphosa Show, Trump’s terrible behaviour, and the triumphs and struggles of SA refugees…
In his latest interview with Chris Steyn, US intelligence analyst, retired Colonel Chris Wyatt gives his take on why President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Apartheid-era politician Roelf Meyer as US ambassador. He slams US President Donald Trump’s utterances that have offended both Christians and Muslims, as well as his attacks on NATO. Col Wyatt gives a status update on the war and the movements of ships. Lastly, after travelling extensively across America to meet with South African refugees, he details some of their triumphs and struggles.
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