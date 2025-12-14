The NdB Sunday Show: (Ret.) Col. Chris Wyatt - SA’s Horror Stories of 2025

In the last NdB Sunday Show of 2025, United States Intelligence Analyst, retired Colonel Chris Wyatt gives Chris Steyn his take on major political developments involving South Africa over the past year: from internal upheaval to military disaster on the Continent and diplomatic warfare on the international front. Commenting on evidence led at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry, Wyatt says: “…there’s a niché market for criminality in South Africa. And it all starts…with BEE. It all gets linked to that and then the lack of law enforcement.” Giving a blow-by-blow account of the breakdown in SA-US relations, Wyatt slams accusations that the US is “attacking” South Africa. “The US hasn't attacked South Africa. You want us to attack South Africa? …There’s a lot that could be done to South Africa. And what the US could do to South Africa today is far greater than sanctions…If the US wanted to hurt South Africa, we could crush the country overnight. That's not the goal of America, but that's what South African politicians keep telling everybody. Stop that. It's not helpful.” Col Wyatt, who has advised the National Security Council on SA, reveals what his current recommendations would be. He also has some words of advice for the African National Congress (ANC), and gives a damning verdict on SA’s lack of defence capabilities. “The South African military cannot perform its primary mission, and that's to patrol the waters around South Africa. They can't do that. The US Navy has a better presence around the Horn of Africa…”