(Ret.) Col Chris Wyatt: Trump’s War might “defang” Iran only “temporarily”

If US President Donald Trump ends the war at the 60-day mark when he loses the legal ability to continue without the approval from Congress, Iran will have been defanged only temporarily. That is the view expressed by US intelligence analyst, retired Colonel Chris Wyatt in his latest interview with Chris Steyn. “I think that at the end of this, we're probably going to see that Iran won't be a threat to global security and will be a much smaller threat and menace to its neighbours for three to five years. But if this regime doesn't go, they'll simply restart all over again. And that means that Trump will accomplish defanging them, but not destroying them. And once he's out of office, this will be someone else's problem.” Col Wyatt warns that unless the Iranian people rise up and institute their own government, the Iranian regime “will survive in some form” and “we don't know where that uranium is to my knowledge, and we've got to find it. That's a problem. So if this regime stays, they'll take that uranium, they'll pull it out of someplace. If they can, they'll start trying to enrich it again, and the threat will remain.”