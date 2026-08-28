“Failure is the best MBA”: Riël Malan on risk, resilience and building big

Listen here.Riël Malan joins Alec Hogg in Hermanus for a wide-ranging conversation about entrepreneurship, resilience and building businesses with purpose. From growing up in a farming family and launching Fruits Unlimited to creating 36 startups and leading Nurture Brands, Malan reflects on failure, leadership, partnerships and the lessons learned along the way. He discusses his transformative sabbatical, the power of journaling and coaching, private capital, brand-building and his ambition to grow Nurture Brands into a R10 billion group by 2032..Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.