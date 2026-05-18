Interviews
Rob Hersov: Cyril must have his day in court; updates on Mashele, Gayton; and MK's threat to KZN
Rob Hersov says Cyril must face court, weighs Mashele’s new force, Gayton’s PA rise, ANC decline and MK’s KZN threat.
Five years after his explosive Voetsek ANC speech, global entrepreneur Rob Hersov returns to BizNews with a wide-ranging update on South Africa’s political and investment landscape. Speaking to BizNews editor Alec Hogg, Hersov weighs in on Cyril Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala troubles, the ANC’s decline, the GNU’s coming reckoning, Prince Mashele’s political ambitions, Gayton McKenzie’s rise, the 2026 municipal elections, and the global impact of the Ukraine and Middle East wars.
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