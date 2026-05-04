Rob Rose: Corporate arrogance, ProNutro & Woolies' squeeze
Financial Mail Editor-in-Chief Rob Rose unpacks the recent corporate missteps of major South African brands. He details the arrogance behind the ProNutro rebranding debacle and exposes how massive retailers like Woolworths use their immense buying power to aggressively squeeze local suppliers.
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Read Rob Rose's column in full below