Robert Winn & Eric de Jager: Knysna on the brink - after 19 Municipal Manager changes…
Knysna Municipality has had 19 changes of Municipal Manager in four years. It has 111 critical positions unfilled. In this interview with Chris Steyn, The Accountability Group’s (TAG’s) Robert Winn and Eric de Jager share the alarming details revealed by a review of Knysna Municipality's January 2026 Section 71 report and the February 2026 Final Adjustment Budget: A surplus that vanished overnight; liquidity that is overstated; suppliers being paid late; repairs and maintenance below sustainable levels; staff costs signalling structural distress; outsourcing replacing capacity at escalating cost; and grants being returned unused. TAG will now use legal frameworks “to bring… accountability and make sure that we can get the answers that the residents deserve”.
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Download and Read the TAG reports on Knysna’s budget in full here