Roedean vs King David: David Shapiro on antisemitism in SA schools
A cancelled tennis fixture between Roedean and King David has ignited a far bigger debate. In this hard-hitting conversation, David Shapiro argues the incident crossed a dangerous line, warning that antisemitism is resurfacing in subtle but troubling ways. From elite schools to corporate boardrooms, he questions the silence - and what it means for South Africa’s moral leadership.
Watch here:
Listen here: