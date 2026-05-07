“Rogue” polling, by-election shocks, murder - and “big name” mayoral candidates… — Electoral Roadshow with Wayne Sussman
In the latest edition of The Electoral Roadshow with Chris Steyn and analyst Wayne Sussman, he warns of “rogue” polling that could give voters false indicators. He takes viewers through some of the recent by-election result shocks. He further analyses the mayoral contests in the big Metros, including the bankrupt Jo’burg. Sussman gives an overview of the prospects of the major parties in the November 4 Local Goverment Elections. He also comments on the execution-style murder of an African National Congress (ANC) in the Eastern Cape, as well as the poor state of infrastructure at polling stations in that province.
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