Roy Tilley: The municipal "Rates Randage Monster" strangling South Africa's property owners

Durban businessman Roy Tilley says a deeply flawed municipal rates formula is pushing property owners and small businesses toward a financial breaking point. In this interview, the Queensmead industrial property owner explains why he believes ever-rising rates are becoming impossible to absorb, hurting tenants, jobs and investment, and argues that Parliament must step in to cap what municipalities can charge.

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