SA’s grey list exit hangs in the balance amid progress and fresh corruption concerns
Kevin Lings, Chief Economist at Stanlib, unpacks South Africa’s potential exit from the Financial Action Task Force grey list. He outlines the substantial progress made, the economic impact of being greylisted, and a new twist involving corruption revelations that could delay removal. The discussion highlights implications for foreign investment, international reputation, and future economic growth.
