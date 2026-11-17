Plenty of investors looked at Nvidia's slump after Jensen Huang's resignation and saw a bargain. Ranmore founder Sean Peche told Alec Hogg he saw a storm. On the day the chipmaker was due to report, he explained why ten times earnings only looked cheap if Nvidia could more than double its profits next year, with new export curbs, an interim CEO and possible lawsuits in the way. He was just as sceptical about Anthropic's listing: an amazing product, he said, but not a business that generated free cash flow, and nowhere near worth the valuation bankers were floating. His alternative was the slow lane, with half his fund in Asia and money in food retailers nobody wanted, which he said had kept it rising in a falling market. Closer to home, he warned what the rand would face if coalition talks pushed South Africa's metros away from market-friendly policy, and he ended with a story from a Joburg steakhouse about why he believes South Africa will get through..Listen here.Edited transcript of the interview.Alec Hogg (00:01) Well, it's a warm welcome to Sean Peche. He's our man with his eyes on the international markets. He's based in the UK and handles a lot of money on behalf of BizNews tribe members, that money that some of them want to put offshore, including Magnus Heystek. But you arrived to his party a bit late, I guess. We haven't got the final numbers yet, Sean, but it looks like the Piet and Magnus race [the BizNews R1m Local v Offshore Challenge between Piet Viljoen and Magnus Heystek], which was over five years, is swinging towards Piet.Sean Peche (00:31) Oh dear. Sorry to hear that, Alec. At least they're both friends, so it doesn't really matter. But good morning, it's great to see you. And I'm pleased to say I think Magnus will be pretty happy, because we're up this month in a market that's down. So him and some of the other tribe members. But anyway, great to see you today.Alec Hogg (00:51) And there's so much to talk about. Let's kick off with the big story of the moment, Nvidia. How are you reading all of this? And just imagine that there are some people who haven't heard any of the furore yet.Sean Peche (01:05) All right, so quick summary. Nvidia was almost a six trillion dollar company, massive. And the CEO, a very charismatic individual, Jensen Huang, everybody knew him by name. Nobody knew anybody else in the company until this last week. News broke last week that he'd had an affair with an alleged spy, a Chinese spy. Now, I've seen reports as to whether that's true or not, in terms of whether she was or wasn't a spy, whether documents were changed. But then shortly thereafter, news broke about a second affair, and he resigned from the board. So you've now got one of the world's biggest companies in turmoil, and, as I say, a very charismatic, influential and powerful character. And who's taken over is the CFO, as interim CEO, while they search for an external appointee.And so, Alec, there are a number of things. I've seen lots of reports about individual investors climbing in, buying the bottom, thinking this is their opportunity to buy. Maybe it is. For us, we're not interested. There are a few issues, and I think one always has to walk through what you think a bad outcome could be. So we've got Scott Bessent, the Treasury Secretary. He's been out with knives, basically, saying he wants answers from the board within the next ten days. The company is reporting today. Given that the CFO is in charge, I would guess that they're going to make the numbers. This all sort of happened after quarter end. We do know that there have been reports that she was uncomfortable with some of these circular financing arrangements. What that means is, effectively, Nvidia was investing in startups and providing guarantees to established businesses, and the companies were using some of that money to buy their chips.Sean Peche (03:11) So it's effectively taking the cash on your balance sheet and giving it to your customers, who then buy your product. So she was uncomfortable. We know that she was uncomfortable about that. Last night there were some new rules that if you want to export not just to China, but to places like Malaysia and Singapore, before Nvidia can export those chips, the government has to sign off on those data centres. So that's going to slow things down.So you look at it and you say: maybe the financing comes to an end for some of their customers. Sales to certain regions are going to slow. We know that the CFO has been cautious about some of these products. A new CEO is going to come in and look under every nook and cranny before they put their name to it. We're going to have congressional hearings. I'm pretty sure that class action lawsuits are going to follow. It's a mess.And people then say, "Yes, but Sean, it's on ten times earnings." Well, the market cap now is 3.8 trillion. It's only on ten times earnings if they make three hundred and eighty billion dollars of profit next year. And this is a company that as recently as two years ago made forty billion. This year they're going to make whatever it is, a hundred and seventy. But the point is that 380 billion, I think there are lots of questions about that. How much of the historic sales have been made to China that shouldn't have been? What about the fines that are coming? What about whether there's still access to money? We know Anthropic tried to raise, not Anthropic, OpenAI tried to raise thirty billion dollars the other day, because they've deferred their listing. They only raised fourteen. Anthropic's coming to the market now. So I don't know whether there's going to be the money to buy all their chips. And we're not going near it.Alec Hogg (05:10) Second-level thinking, Sean. Many people are looking at, as you say, a PE of ten. Even I was. I was seeing, "Ooh, wow, an opportunity to buy Nvidia at $150. My goodness, isn't this a winner at ten times the profits?" But your second-level thinking has already dissuaded me. And I think this is a case of let's just stay away for now, let the dust settle at least.Sean Peche (05:34) You know, Alec, it's correct. I think it's like picking up pennies in front of a steamroller. You could pick up the pennies, and I'm not saying it's not going to bounce tonight after a relief rally, who knows? But are the odds on our side? That's the question we've always got to come back to. Are the odds on our side? Is this an easy way to make money or a difficult way to make money? Because at the end of the day, here's the other thing. There are 65 buy recommendations and one sell recommendation. So you just need a few of those buy-recommendation analysts to say, "You know what, let's just sit on the sidelines," and that just gives people a reason to sell. So I think people need to be very careful.We saw that tragic aircraft accident a few weeks ago in Florida, and it looks like it was pilot error. They warned the pilot there was a storm. And what pilots in light aircraft, even bigger aircraft, are advised to do is go around the storm. There's no need to go through the storm. We've got a storm on the go here. If you're in a small little aircraft and you're in a storm, be careful. So rather just avoid the storm.Alec Hogg (06:47) Without being moralistic, there are surely some people saying, "But hang on, so the guy had a girlfriend. Did that detract from his ability to run the business?" Why is there such a lot of furore around the fact that he had a girlfriend?Sean Peche (07:08) Well, it turns out there wasn't just one girlfriend. But secondly, look, Elon Musk and a number of these guys have been unfaithful and had affairs and things like that. It's definitely a distraction. You can ask questions: if you're deceiving your family, what does that mean about what you're doing in the rest of the business? It's an unwelcome distraction. And when you're running a five trillion dollar company, you should be focused. So I'm not going to make any judgements as to what the story is there. The first reports suggest this wasn't just any ordinary girlfriend, that maybe there was a connection and she was a spy, but we'll have to see on that. But we don't need CEOs being distracted.Alec Hogg (07:59) What's his side? Has he given his point of view on this?Sean Peche (08:03) No. I mean, if he thought he was completely innocent... First of all, what has to be said is that when these allegations surfaced, he denied them, and he denied them to the board. That's what I've read about the situation. It was only when their general counsel confronted him that he then fessed up. We can all be honest when we're caught. But it comes back to this: integrity is doing the right thing even when no one's watching. So I think it's just an unnecessary distraction.Alec Hogg (08:41) That's why we read Jim Collins's Good to Great, and we read about the CEOs that have been the best performers. They're low profile, they're honest guys, they get on with their work, they don't have girlfriends. I just wanted to get your sense of this from the outside. If this is the guy you're entrusting your money to, you don't want him to lack integrity in any way. And as flamboyant as he might have been, it's something we kind of tolerate in politicians, don't we? But we shouldn't be tolerating it in CEOs of the biggest, most valuable company in the world.Sean Peche (09:26) It's amazing, really. Look, Alec, we can all make mistakes. And the question is, if it's a deliberate mistake and then you lie about it, that's a different story. As I say, I don't want to pass judgement on his personal affairs. You've just got to say it's an unwelcome distraction and you don't need it. And the other thing is that his wife, Lori, was there with him from the start, and she will be a substantial shareholder. So if they get divorced, well, you've got more distractions. And then she's got a chunk of stock that she's going to be selling. So it's messy, it's stormy. Stay away from storms.Alec Hogg (10:17) This stuff about hubris, about human beings, about individuals. When I look at Nvidia from the bull angle, if you like, they've got this amazing system of getting products from all over the world. It's something you can't build overnight. In fact, it's taken them decades to put it together. They must have very smart people. Jensen Huang couldn't have been the only one making decisions on how to develop these new chips. He might have been a bit like a Steve Jobs, but had people doing the actual work. So that is the bull side of all of this. Why would one man's dalliances impact the whole company this much?Sean Peche (11:05) Well, Alec, competitors will be gunning for these guys now, surely. If you're a competitor, this is your opportunity to get your chips in there. Apparently a number of the relationships with suppliers were on a handshake. And maybe with Jensen Huang, being such a powerful character, you weren't going to go back on that. Well, maybe you're a supplier and you say, "We don't actually have a long-term contract." Maybe some of their key staff get poached by competitors like AMD, et cetera. I think there are going to be Department of Justice raids. Competitors will seize upon the weakness to try to get a little slice of that profit pool. And if you're now out of the money on your share options, well, maybe you jump.So the point I'm making is that you've got to look a little bit deeper and think down the track: how bad could this get? It could get bad. And if they don't make those earnings, if they even just fall slightly short of them, the stock is going to fall in a heap. That's your downside. What's your upside? That it bounces a little bit? Let's be honest, it's not going back to where it came from. Things have changed.Alec Hogg (12:21) It was priced for perfection. And I love the piece that you wrote that we published on BizNews last month, where you spoke about everybody driving at 150 kilometres an hour, and that that is absolute risk, and that your job is to guard against that kind of absolute risk. Just take us through that analogy.Sean Peche (12:45) Yeah, that story. We visited my daughter in Australia, and I was driving out of Sydney one weekend. Because she was working there, we left late on a Friday night, and driving conditions were terrible. I was driving a hired car, going out of Sydney on a Friday night, stormy, massive trucks, these truck-and-trailers, going up these hills, rain pouring, windscreen wipers on the wrong side because it's a hired car. There were warnings of high winds, there was fog at the top of this mountain, and it was terrible. But I drive slowly, much to the annoyance of some of my family members. I just sit in the left-hand lane and take it easy. And I was thinking about the markets, because I was saying, well, this is what you want to do. It doesn't matter how many cars go past me, whether they beat me to the destination, I just don't care. I want to get there safely.And so that's where I came up with the analogy that it's wet and stormy out there. If you worry about benchmarks and you worry about what your competitors are doing, and you're worrying, "Hang on, Nvidia is six percent of my benchmark, and what happens if I'm wrong? It sounds a bit risky, so I'll have five percent in Nvidia," that is not how we manage money. If we don't like Nvidia, we're not owning Nvidia, end of. Whereas many portfolio managers are very benchmark-concerned. They hug the benchmark. If they don't like something, they'll have a slightly smaller position, but they're not going to have nothing, because it's too risky not to have a position in Nvidia when it's five percent of your benchmark.So, to come back to this one, if Nvidia goes racing past us on the highway, we don't care. We're sitting in the left-hand lane behind a truck. We're nicely protected, and we'll get to our destination safely. And what you often find is it's the tortoise and the hare. All of a sudden, this month we've now overtaken the S&P, or overtaken the World Index. We're up, markets are down. We outperformed similarly last month. It's the tortoise and the hare story.Alec Hogg (14:51) So what's 20 kilometres an hour under the speed limit today, when you take that analogy through to the markets? A big cash position, more spread?Sean Peche (14:58) Well, look, and I'd better say this now because our compliance officer will shout at me: nothing I say is advice. This is what we do. We don't have a big cash position. How has our portfolio managed to go up in a market that's down? Because we're not in the stuff that everybody is in. We've been in places like consumer staples, which all of a sudden people see the merit in owning, and so those have rallied.Alec Hogg (15:33) What's an example?Sean Peche (15:35) We've got a Dutch food retailer called Ahold Delhaize. They own food supermarkets in the Benelux and in North America, and convenience stores in North America. That's safe. You were paying ten times earnings, you're paying a little bit more now, and you're getting a dividend. No one wanted it because it wasn't shiny. It wasn't AI. So that's how you drive 20 kilometres below the speed limit right now. You stay out of the stuff that's in the spotlight. And that's hard for an individual investor to do.We've got 50% of our portfolio in Asia. Some people recoil and they go, "My word, how can you have 50% in Asia?" And you go, "Well, 60% of the world's population is in Asia." We've got companies like Indonesian banks and Indonesian food companies, things like that. We've got a South Korean food retailer, et cetera. So just out of the spotlight, no one's interested, safe, going to give us a steady return, nice dividend, and we get there slowly.Alec Hogg (16:47) Sean, you are South African. Everyone can get that from your accent, although you've been focusing globally for decades now. In South Africa right now, we are in a really crazy situation after the local government elections. I had a podcast that I shared with our Premium members this week where I joined the dots, and the dots are suggesting that this could really break bad. If Herman Mashaba's ActionSA, which was ostensibly a free-market-supporting party, is to do a deal with the ANC, and the ANC then brings in MK and they bring in the EFF, we'll be going from a market-friendly, business-friendly philosophy, which hasn't really helped the economy because they haven't really pushed it through, to something that looks like Soviet-style 1960s, even. That might have a significant impact on the investability of South Africa. We've seen it in the bonds. The bonds have kicked up quite badly since the negotiations. There are still eight days to go, so maybe sanity will prevail. But let's just say for a moment that sanity doesn't. Let's say we go back to pre-2017, South Africa moving towards socialism and so on. What happens then? What happens to South African assets?Sean Peche (18:19) Well, the problem is that it's a competitive world out there, and global investors can now get five percent on long bonds in developed markets. So if the government takes a wrong turn and starts not being market-friendly, then the rand will be punished and inflation will rise. And if inflation rises, then interest rates are going to have to go up, and the person on the street is going to get hurt.So I would hope, for the sake of the country, that Herman Mashaba puts his differences with Helen Zille aside. That's my reading of the situation, that that's the problem here. And that he does what's best for the country. So we're going to see just what kind of individual he is, whether he is a person of integrity who has historically said that he wants nothing to do with the ANC, or not. There's going to be a reckoning time for him, and he's going to have to stand up in front of us. I just hope that he does what's right for the country and takes the sensible step, because it's not good.As I say, it's a competitive world for capital, and global investors do not need to invest in South Africa. And again, it just highlights the merits of being globally diversified in a portfolio. You don't have to have all your money in your home country. I live in the UK. The only weighting we've got there is the holdings we have in UK stocks. I've only been to a couple of countries in Asia. It doesn't matter: if that's where the best investment opportunities are, that's where we're going to invest our clients' assets.Alec Hogg (20:14) Consider this. Herman Mashaba comes on BizNews TV and says, "I will not work with the DA as long as they have Helen Zille as the mayor." At the time, the rand is sitting at R16.37 to the US dollar. That's a week ago. It's now sitting at just under R17 to the US dollar. It's blown out by a significant proportion, 3% roughly. What would you read from that?Sean Peche (20:49) Well, listen, the dollar has strengthened against most currencies in the last week. That's the first thing, including the pound and the euro. So there will be an element of that. I'm sure that the majority of the reason for the rand weakness at this point is what's happening internationally. Rates have gone up in the States. But expect the rand to take a hit if he does get into bed with the EFF.Alec Hogg (21:23) Well, I can tell you, I'm looking at it now. The pound has gone from R22 on the nose to just under R22.50, and the euro in the same time, the past week, has gone from R18.40 to R18.64. So there's been a general weakening of the rand. There are eight days to go, though, so perhaps we'll only see the big movement, either way, later. But what do international money people... and you're not a trader, you're an investor, but are traders taking bets already on what they're reading?Sean Peche (22:03) I don't know, Alec. We focus on companies rather than currencies and all of that. So that's not really my game.Alec Hogg (22:18) OK. Now let's go back to the companies that you focus on. When we spoke in July, you said that "vaporware" was probably being kind to SpaceX. It's been all over the place. What is your read of it now?Sean Peche (22:34) Well, the big one is Anthropic. They're going to price that this week. Ahead of talking to you, I thought, let me just brush up on some numbers, because I spoke to some students at a London college last week, and I thought it would be interesting to look at something relevant. So I asked them, "What's the common thinking about what Anthropic's worth?" And of course, at the time, it was two trillion dollars.And then I showed them the balance sheet, the income statement and the cash flow statement. I said, let's walk through this. We've got the nine-month numbers and the six-month numbers, so we can see what's happened in the last three months. And what's amazing is that in the latest quarter, even with revenue going up parabolically, Anthropic lost $500 to $600 million. Now, that was at an operating level. In the last three months, supposedly they generated 2.6 billion of operating cash flow. But 1.4 billion of that was interest income, and 1 billion was adding back stock-based compensation, which we always like to adjust for. So without those two things, they didn't generate any free cash flow. This business doesn't generate free cash flow. So the question is, how much do I want to pay for a business that doesn't generate free cash flow? And the answer is not very much.And what's interesting, Alec, I know that in the Ricardo portfolio you guys have Adobe. So I thought, OK, this is a software business. How does it differ? And it differs a lot, because with Adobe, if I go and buy an Adobe product today, there's minimal incremental cost to Adobe of me downloading the software. They have to pay more programmers and more office space, et cetera, but all my revenue falls to the bottom line. So with these software businesses, you get what they call operating leverage, which is when revenue goes up, costs don't go up by the same amount, and so your profit margins explode.What's interesting about these AI businesses is there's no operating leverage, because when I take out a Claude subscription, I'm using different prompts to what you are using as a Claude subscriber. And so the costs are different. There are new costs because I'm using new prompts. So there's no operating leverage, and you're seeing that with Anthropic. That's why, when you analyse it on a quarterly basis, have things got better? The answer is no, they haven't. Revenue's gone up, but so have costs. Does that make sense?The second thing is the point you made with Adobe: all your stuff is in Adobe. You've got all these products, and it's all tied into various parts of your business. The ecosystem, the switching costs for you to switch to, I don't know, Canva or whatever else you want to use, are high. So what do you do? You stay with Adobe. The switching costs for me to stop using Claude today and start using DeepSeek tomorrow: nought. People were using ChatGPT, and then they switched to Claude, and we all switch around, and the costs are nought.And the third thing is you're competing against models that are being given away for free. So they're all in this race to try to get the best model, but that's not a race that ends. It's a race that's going to go on forever. So it's an amazing product, but it doesn't look to me like a good business.So then I say, OK, how much would I pay for it? With Microsoft, you pay 11 times revenue, but Microsoft generates cash flow. With Adobe, you pay four times revenue currently. With Intuit, you pay five times revenue. So let's just go with five times revenue, which is pretty generous, I would have thought, given that those businesses generate free cash flow. If Anthropic's revenue is 50 billion on an annual basis, that's 250 billion. Now, would I pay 250 billion? No chance. I'd far rather buy other businesses. Where on earth people get the idea this is worth 1.4 trillion is beyond me. It's only being valued at 1.4 trillion because all the IPO bankers are saying this is the valuation, but there's no way it's actually worth 1.4 trillion. So that's on Anthropic.Now, let's see what's happening with SpaceX. What's happened since then? You've had Musk and Ukraine, and Europeans and Canadians all starting their own satellite businesses. Maybe, with the Democrats now in charge, there are going to be congressional hearings, and that part of the business gets, I don't know, brought in-house, effectively nationalised. Lots of risks. Would I go near that stuff again? No. I stand by my comments. As for what it trades at in the interim, obviously Anthropic's going to open, and it's not going to be anywhere near 250 billion. It can trade however it wants. We're just not going there. So that's how we think about things. We think about things completely differently.Alec Hogg (27:33) Engines That Move Markets, Alasdair Nairn's book. It's an absolute winner, and it gives you a roadmap for what we're going through at the moment. The way you're articulating it is what the smart money would have done, or probably did do, in all of these huge revolutions. Claude is amazing. It's the most incredible product. But there were similar incredible, amazing products when the telephone came along and when electricity came along and so on. That didn't make them good investments. And I think that's your argument.Sean Peche (28:11) That's my argument. I flew back from South Africa on the weekend. An aeroplane is an incredible product. That doesn't mean I have to own Boeing. I think we often lose sight of that. Let's just think about these things rationally. And if it doesn't make sense, then it's risky. If you can't see how you're going to get a return... Are we going to get a return from Anthropic paying us dividends? No. The only way we're going to get a return is if the Anthropic share price goes up. Well, now we're trying to guess what everybody else is going to do. That's not investing.Alec Hogg (28:46) Greater fool theory. There's a lovely story here in South Africa about Donald Gordon when he was building Liberty. It was well known that you should rather buy the Liberty shares than buy a Liberty policy. Similarly with banks: rather buy the banks' shares than put money into their savings accounts, and so on. Quite often we can grasp that as individuals. But when something is as sensational a product as Claude is, well, it's very hard for us not to want a little share, a little stock, a little slice of that company, I suppose.Sean Peche (29:25) Yeah, and we've got to do what's difficult. Warren Buffett pretty much said that: be greedy when others are fearful, and fearful when others are greedy. I just summarise that and say, do what's difficult. It feels easy to want Anthropic when everybody else wants Anthropic. It feels easy to say, "Nvidia's fallen, let's go and buy some Nvidia because it's fallen, it's a cheaper price," et cetera. Stay away from that stuff. What's difficult is actually not being in those things when everybody else is in them, being in the things that no one else is in, being in Asia when nobody else wants to be in Asia because they think China's uninvestable. That's difficult.Alec Hogg (30:04) You also told us in July, when we spoke about Tencent, that you really preferred Tencent and you preferred China. Are you still a Tencent bull, and preferring to go direct with Tencent rather than what many South Africans do, going via Naspers or Prosus?Sean Peche (30:24) Yeah, we do still have Tencent, Alec. And you could actually say that if it's harder for these guys to get Nvidia chips, maybe their capex demands will be lower. So that could actually be quite good for the companies. So we haven't changed our mind there. We think those are great businesses, and they're on ten times earnings. When could you buy those on that rating before?The problem with Prosus is you've got the leakage at the centre. You've got leakage through management remuneration, which is not low, let's just leave it like that. And you've got leakage through deals. And I think I made the point last time, and this is actually a very important point: they've been front and centre. They've been sitting in the cockpit of technology for all these years, at the time when chips and AI and semiconductors have taken off. And what have they actually picked that has really worked? They've missed it. It shows you how hard it is to find the winners in the sector.Alec Hogg (31:40) Adobe, you were also keen on it last time we spoke.Sean Peche (31:42) Well, we've got Adobe. There was a fear that AI was going to kill these guys. The answer we came up with is that AI is going to kill some software businesses. We didn't think it was going to kill Adobe. We don't bet the ranch on any stocks. We've got a 1.4% position in Adobe. We think they've got a committed user base, et cetera. And what's interesting is, as companies start reining in their token usage, which is definitely coming, well, graphics uses lots of tokens. So maybe there'll be less incentive. Why would you go and get rid of Adobe, thinking you're going to do everything on AI, only to find out two weeks later your CFO says, "By the way, you can't get the tokens that you used to"? So maybe that risk is receding. And as long as they carry on doing sensible stuff and they're growing, and they're still growing, we'll be invested. But we are open-minded, and if things change, we'll be gone.Alec Hogg (32:44) Tell us a bit about Britain, where you now live, and this new Prime Minister, Burnham. Last time we spoke, you said you'd give him the benefit of the doubt. Has he earned it?Sean Peche (32:53) I think some of the decisions have been good. I'm not a political expert here. I think they've made some bad decisions here. They've chased away many wealthy people. We have inheritance tax over here of 40%, and that's a big number. Especially if it's something like a private business or a farm. You've got a farm and you die, well, now they're going to want 40% of the value of the farm, but you haven't actually got that sitting in cash. So now you've got to sell the farm. Now you're a forced seller, so you don't actually get the value that people thought you were going to get, because you're a distressed seller. So it's messy. So lots of wealthy folk have said, "Well, we don't really want to do that, so we'll go and live elsewhere."And so property prices have been falling. Property prices are just unaffordable here generally, interest rates are high, the economy is tough. You're seeing that. They've just changed the tenancy protection rules here, which has made a lot of landlords... and it's always this case, Alec, of unintended consequences. They've done it to protect the tenants, but they've done it in such a way that the landlords are going, "It means we can't actually kick out tenants who don't pay. We're out of here." So they're selling up, and now all of a sudden there are fewer houses available to rent, and that has caused upward pricing pressure on the remaining houses.Government's got to think of these unintended consequences, because they're always there, lurking not far behind. You raise inheritance tax, and people say, "That's fine, we'll go and live in Guernsey or Jersey or Italy or Spain or wherever. We don't mind paying a little bit, we're just not going to give you 40% after we've paid all the other taxes." Employment laws here are challenging, so people are very cautious to hire. Look at America: they make it very easy to hire and also very easy to fire. You want to have protection so that you haven't got an unscrupulous employer and the person is protected, but not to the point that the employer goes, "Forget it, I'm just not hiring anybody." So the UK's got its challenges. Everywhere's got its challenges right now.Alec Hogg (35:29) Give us some good news to end off with.Sean Peche (35:31) Good news. Well, Alec, there's lots of good news. There are lots of amazing investment opportunities out there. But let me tell you some good news. I was in South Africa recently, last week, and I've got an employee, and he's got a football coach who is a central figure in his life. I said I wanted to meet Bandile, and that I was going to take him for a steak. So we went to Melrose, and they ordered a couple of big T-bones, and we were chatting away. Quite a while had gone past, and I noticed they were eating the steak really slowly. And I said to Bandile, "Is everything all right? Do you want me to send the steak back? Are you not happy with it?" And one of the other chaps there, said to me, "No, Sean. What's happened is Bandile actually wants to take it back for his family." Because he's in Alexandra, and there's been no electricity in Alexandra, and so he wants to share it with his family. And I thought, how special is this? Here is a treat, but what mattered most was that he didn't want to enjoy that treat on his own. Josphat said to me, "We can't eat if our brother's hungry." They were prepared to share it.And I thought, in this world at the moment, in South Africa, ubuntu, that's what's going to get us through. In the West, there's talk that if you have unemployment of 10%, there's rioting in the streets. We know our unemployment in South Africa is much higher. It's probably lower than the 40%, the official 40% or whatever. But how has South Africa survived? It's done it because of ubuntu, because people share what they have with others, so that fewer people go hungry. I think that's really positive. So when times are tough, you look at this and you go, "You know what? South Africa's got through it before. We'll get through it again, whatever the politicians decide." Hopefully they do the right thing. Is that a positive enough story to end on?Alec Hogg (37:40) I think it is. And it's also very appropriate right now, given that the politicians are forgetting, some of them anyway, who put them where they are. We have this in South Africa: every five years we go and vote in a national election or in a local government election, and the politicians get our vote and then they forget about us. That's a sense that more and more South Africans have today. They turned out to vote on November the fourth, but having turned out, the risk is that these same people don't vote next time round, because they're just so heartsore about what happens once they hand over this power. I think that's a lovely story about Bandile, and one that has other, deeper implications.Sean Peche (38:29) Absolutely. And you know, Alec, I've been involved in this charity thing, a different aspect to what we do. On all my trips I always take time to go and visit a project and meet people, when I'm on holiday and things like that. There are such beautiful people out there. They really are doing amazing stuff. So often we can just get caught up in the negative stuff of the politicians and the markets, things like that. But actually, on the ground, there are just beautiful people doing great stuff, making a difference. And I think we must keep that front and centre.Alec Hogg (39:05) But it's more than that, Sean, because the guys who are now talking about taking power are just finding out what they can steal. We know that, because they've got a track record of doing that. There'll be more water tankers on the road. There'll be more pillaging from those who have handed over their power. And I guess we're getting to the 'gatvol' state. You can see it on social media, you can see it in the communication that we're getting from ordinary people who are stepping up and saying, "No, this is not what it's about." So it'll be interesting to see whether that is heard in the next eight days or not. Or maybe we'll be resigned to the fact that this is the way democracy works in South Africa, so let's just suck it up, look to the good people that you say are doing amazing stuff, and become less and less involved with the state, which is actually what a big slice of society has already decided to do here. Sean Peche (40:10) Right. But look, whenever there is adversity, it brings opportunity. You've just got to have the mindset to find it. We know there's lots of volatility out there, and we will be looking for the opportunities on the investment side. But it's far more second-level thinking than just "the stock's down, we've got to go and buy that". That's not necessarily the opportunity.Alec Hogg (40:39) Thanks for that reminder. Second-level thinking is what you've made part of our whole tribe's approach, not just to investing but, I think, to life generally. We thank you for that, Sean. Look forward to the next time. You're coming in March, to BNC#10, the big one-zero, double figures for BNCs. That's 9 to 11 March in Hermanus.Sean Peche (40:55) Pleasure, Alec. I'm coming in March, I'll be there. Look forward to that.Alec Hogg (41:08) We look forward to your contribution there, as always. But I'm sure we'll talk before then. Thanks for your insights on Nvidia. I'm pretty sure you've also given a lot of would-be buyers, myself among them, another way of considering all of this. Don't try to catch a falling knife, huh?Sean Peche (41:29) I could be wrong, but it's whether the odds are on your side. For me, the odds aren't on my side. But anyway, who knows? Tonight we will find out.Alec Hogg (41:36) Sean Peche, we'll see with the results. Generally speaking, the results can, I suppose, bring a little uptick, but you've painted a very important picture there. Sean Peche is the founder of Ranmore, and this is Alec Hogg with your BizNews Edge..Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.