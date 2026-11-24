In this interview with Chris Steyn, The Executive Director of Intel Watch, Piers Pigou, tells the chilling story of the assassination of a Hawks detective who was investigating a secret military squad for abducting a man with a US $5million “terrorist” bounty on his head, but who was in fact a valuable Defence Intelligence Asset in South Africa. He reveals that the unit is called the Baobab Unit, and that it was set up under then President Jacob Zuma. “The problem we have here, Chris, is that this is a unit that reports directly to the Presidency. So, you know, this immediately raises questions about what did the Presidency, the Intelligence Minister, the National Security advisor, and other key advisors to the President, know about this? And why have they all, without exception, sat on their hands? The murder of a senior member of the elite police unit, The Hawks, should have a response that is absolutely prioritising accountability. But what we have seen is quite the opposite. Is an attempt to obfuscate and to cover up. This profiles issues that are far more serious than anything that we have seen come out of the Madlanga Commission.” Meanwhile, fears of a “firefight” have prevented police from arresting six Special Force members whose bail have been revoked, but who have hidden out, apparently at 1 Military Hospital, claiming they are psychologically unfit to attend court proceedings..Listen here.Edited transcript of the interview.Chris Steyn (00:01.504)Is South Africa seeing a return to State-sponsored hit squads? With me is Piers Pigou, the Executive Director of Intel Watch. Welcome, Piers.Piers Pigou (00:13.912)Hello Chris, thanks very much for having me on your platform today.Chris Steyn (00:17.688)You are welcome. What do we know about the Mathipa case? Piers Pigou (00:22.69)Well, it's a case that's been drawn out for over three years now, and it's connected to a kidnapping case that occurred in December twenty twenty-two when two Ethiopian nationals were kidnapped from the Mall of Africa and never seen again. And an investigation was launched on the behest of the brother of one of the missing men, Mr. Abadiga. And that investigation was conducted by The Hawks. Lieutenant Colonel Frans Mathipa was the investigating officer. And through some pretty solid investigative work, they established that a team from special forces in the SANDF had most likely kidnapped him from the Mall of Africa.And so Matipha was pushing very hard to get phone records of these guys - and connected the vehicles that the guys were using, the Special Forces guys were using, to a front company, a covert front military front company called Peter's Communications which we will talk about a bit later in relation to the Lady R story…And as Mathipa was pushing in for these phone records and really was getting closer and closer and pushing hard for them, he was assassinated. He was shot on the N1 in August 2023, driving in a moving vehicle and shot dead. Now the subsequent investigation was able to establish that vehicles again relating to Peter's communication were somehow linked to this and involved and led subsequently to the arrest of twelve members of the SANDF,Piers Pigou (02:15.87)Six members of this Special Forces unit, which we'll talk about, and some other senior commanders, who are now charged with a variety of crimes from kidnapping to murder to defeating the ends of justice. And there's a thirteenth accused, which is this company, Peter's Communications.Chris Steyn (02:32.506)Can you take us through the legal proceedings thus far? Piers Pigou (02:36.162)Well, as far as we know, I mean the case hasn't proceeded to trial, of course, but last year there were a series of arrests following the investigations, the good investigative work done by The Hawks in the latter half of twenty twenty-three and twenty twenty-four. You can imagine having one of their own assassinated. It certainly made them get the bit between their teeth in terms of this investigation. And a very solid investigation was done, parts of which are still ongoing and that led to the arrest of the twelve SANDF members who went through various court proceedings and then in the middle of 2025 secured bail from the Randburg Magistrates Court. Interesting question there is it's the same magistrate, by the way, who gave bail to the members of Paul Mashatile's…Chris Steyn (03:33.114)Blue Light Gang.Piers Pigou (03:33.379)…bodyguards, the guys that beat people up on the N1 as well. It seems the N1 is a space for bad behaviour by members of either the VIP Protection units and so forth. But these guys got bail, and to their credit, the prosecutor appealed the bail, and six of those Special Forces members who were involved in the murder had their bail revoked in January.But they did not submit themselves to arrest and to remand prison. They've been hiding out since January, supposedly in 1 Military hospital, claiming that they are psychologically unable to attend court proceedings and or indeed submit themselves to custody and remand. Only last week were medical documents submitted to supposedly back that up. But I mean there's been no real evaluation of their condition, their mental condition, and if we look at the precedent of the Madlanga Commission, there should be an independent evaluation, which of course the Defense Force is going to oppose. So these guys have been sitting there. There was a NICOC report in May which suggested that if the police tried to arrest these people, there could be a firefight….so there's been a kind of hands-off approach by the police not wanting to be provocative, but complete silence from the command structures of the military around this issue and they've effectively been enabling the defiance of a court order for the arrest of these men. An absolutely astonishing situation which has received very little attention.Chris Steyn (05:20.314)Who does this unit report to, ultimately? Piers Pigou (05:24.738)Well, it was a unit set up under the Zuma Presidency. IWe don't see very many references, but it's known as the Baobab Unit. Some people have told me I shouldn't mention that because it'll get me in trouble, but that's what it's called. I don't see why that should get me in trouble. The Baobab Unit reported directly to Jacob Zuma…We don't actually really know what this unit has been doing. We're told informally by other Special Forces members that this is not a unit of Special Forces that they recognise in terms of traditional Special Forces operations.But again, I must say we don't know. There have been singled out, some of the members, singled out in relation to other violations by by by the SANDF, other murders, torture cases and so forth. …about involvement in the Lady R story, which this unit is ostensibly linked to through the vehicles that were identified at the port, because these are the same vehicles belonging to Peter's Communications that were identified in the kidnapping of Mr. Abadiga.Sometime later in December 2022…And we should actually just inform the viewers of who Mr. Abadiga is as well, so they have that context. Now Abadiga is an interesting character. He was designated by the United States, I think, in 2021 as an Islamic State operative and financier, one of four people in South Africa that was designated at the time. However, it would appear that he was actually…Piers Pigou (07:13.132)…Defense Intelligence asset for some time. He had been in the country as an asylum seeker back in the early in the noughties, in the twenties, in the 2000s, and had then been apparently sent by his IS handlers into the Congo to engage with elements of Islamic State-aligned militia in the Congo where he had been arrested and picked up. Now he was interrogated by the South African Defence Force and was illegally flown back into the country it would seem, by the Defence Force. This is the assertion coming from a number of sources, and then became a Defense Force asset working in the communities around Fordsburg and Mayfair in Johannesburg, where there's a big Ethiopian-Somalian community, there's Islamic State activities and so forth. Now, the question is, was he an asset that went rogue? I remember when I was investigating cases related to Islamic State financing of the Mozambique insurgency, that I was asked by members of The Hawks whether I'd come across this guy, Abadiga, and they showed me pictures of him. This would be in twenty twenty one, so a year or so before his abduction. So the Americans designated him - and they clearly got very angry with the South Africans for not picking him up. And then the next thing we hear, of course, in December is that we have this team of Special Forces members that have picked him up and he's never seen again. Big questions remain on whether he was renditioned, given to the United States, and renditioned for a reward. And there and we do need to see investigations into a reward that there was for Abadiga - and from several sources I've spoken to -Piers Pigou (09:08.662)…that was subsequently taken off US websites. And it's important to remember, Chris, one last point here. Two weeks, ten days, two weeks after, maybe three weeks after Abadiga was abducted with his bodyguard, they seemingly were able to use his phone to contact a very senior member of Islamic State called al-Sudani in Somalia, who was then assassinated by a special a SEALS unit from the United States. So one of the most senior members of Islamic State. So the question is: was he handed to the Americans? Did they extract information which then brought Sudani out of his hiding and then he was whacked? These are all speculation. But people are trying to put these pieces together as to why Abadiga was so important to them.Now, sorry, one last point. But the legal story now is that it would appear that actually the military may well now have…Piers Pigou (10:19.84)….admitted to taking Abadiga but claiming that they sent him back to Ethiopia……my understanding is that is based on a memo is based off a memorandum that was put together by the Chief of the South African National Defence Force as part of a wider containment strategy to take this case out of a civilian court structure and put it into a military court. . Chris Steyn (10:49.764)Where it will diePiers Pigou (10:52.898)Well…and there should be no jurisdiction for a military court here because we're talking about civilians who have been abducted, civilian investigators. Mathipa is a civilian essentially, even if he's a member of the police. This military court is not the jurisdiction for these issues.So it'll be interesting to see if that attempt is really made and what effort the State makes to push back against that. But that does appear to be in place at the moment to push towards that outcome. Chris Steyn (11:32.996)Piers, how big was the reward for Abadiga?Piers Pigou (11:36.835)Well what we heard was that it was five million dollars paid in Bitcoin…so we're talking seventy five million Rand or so, eighty million Rand, which would be a nice little earner if that was indeed the case. But again, the paper trail on that has disappeared. And whilst I have spoken to a couple of sources that indicate that they saw that reward and that that reward was subsequently removed, there are some big question marks about well, why would that happen unless it was part of covering up a wider paper trail here? And you know, we can point fingers at the United States, who have a track record of bad behaviour in these kinds of areas, but also that South Africa has a reputation or has had a reputation and experience of renditioning as well. So it wouldn't be totally out of the question.The problem we have here, Chris, is that this is a unit that reports directly to the Presidency. So, you know, this immediately raises questions about what did the Presidency, the Intelligence Minister, the National Security Advisor, and other key advisors to the President, know about this? And why have they all, without exception, sat on their hands? The murderer of a senior member of the elite police unit, The Hawks, should have a response that is…Piers Pigou (13:10.268)…absolutely prioritising accountability. But what we have seen is quite the opposite. Is an attempt to obfuscate and to cover up. That's the impression that has been created now. Chris Steyn (13:24.898)Let's talk about who's paying for the legal defence of these people. Piers Pigou (13:29.282)Well, you know, the South African National Defense Force is paying. The outgoing Head of Legal Services, General Mnisi, was central to the strategy of defense of these guys providing defense…when they were first arrested, there was a parade of senior military officers going to visit them in the cells.You know, as I said, the SANDF's position has been denial, denial, denial, on all of these things, and of course we he in the ether out there this attempt to sort of say, well, you know, they were doing a great job picking up this terrorist, this Islamic State terrorist. So why should we care about this case? And I'm not saying that they are saying this, but the talk out there is that Mathipa becomes collateral damage in this process - and perhaps they overreacted to it.If this indeed was a national security issue, Mathipa could have been advised to stand down from this investigation in many other ways.The question is: are we talking about a rogue unit within the SANDF, within Special Forces? And bear in mind there are two senior commanders involved in this, who were heads of the Special Forces. This is not just about these lower level guys who are highly trained, efficient soldiers themselves. I should reiterate there are many, many unanswered questions here that we don't know what was going on. We also don't know what else this unit has been doing. If it felt confident enough to whack a colonel in The Hawks….Piers Pigou (15:19.182)…it has raised questions about other assassinations it may have been involved in, etc. etc. So it does have the spectre of a covert unit operating with impunity with a kind of a nod and a wink from its departmental chiefs and a kind of plausible deniability for all the political chiefs and line managers in government that are responsible.Because we've heard nothing from the Presidency, from the Defence Force Chief, really, who is basically saying, well, the matter's sub judice, we can't deal with this. Nothing from the Police Minister, nothing from the Justice Minister, nothing from the Intelligence Minister. I mean it is frankly shocking that Mathipa and his family have been treated in this way, and of course it raises echoes of what this country has experienced in the past. Chris Steyn (16:12.3)Yeah, it takes us right back to the darkest days of Apartheid, Piers. We both lived through that.Piers Pigou (16:16.652)Well, you know, much of that period remains unfinished business as well. So there's kind of echoes, but in a context of issues that have not been properly resolved here. And then you have the Military Ombudsman and this connection. Chris Steyn (16:36.248)I was just going to ask you about his role. Piers Pigou (16:39.778)You know, the Military Ombudsman has not looked at this case. In theory, the Ombudsman's role generally is to look at internal dynamics around terms of service, conditions of service, and so forth. But there is a space when a member of the public lays a charge, raising a concern for the Ombud to look into it. But if the matter is subject to criminal investigation, it's sub judice, and that gives them a get out of jail free clause. And they can say we don't have to deal with this or even have a watching brief over it, which is shocking, quite frankly. So there's been an acting ombudsman for some time. And then we saw last week it was announced that General Mnisi, who I was raising before, has now been made the Military Ombudsman. I mean, yes, it's not uncommon for a former senior military officer to become the Ombudsman. That's standard practice. But the fact that it's this character, who has a bit of a dubious track record if one looks at the media profile of him around some of the decision making that's gone on. And the fact that he has been central to the defense strategy for the accused in this in the abductions and the murder case raises questions about his suitability, one would think, in these circumstances and the paucity of oversight from the Presidency which has made this decision.Chris Steyn (18:05.346)All this is happening against the backdrop of general dysfunction in the South African National Defence Force. Piers Pigou (18:12.588)Yes, I mean, you I think it's six or seven years now of qualified audits for the Defense Force. There's been a big internal inquiry, a board of inquiry called the Moorehouse Inquiry that was looking at criminality that was set up a couple of years ago. That report was given to the Chief of the South African National Defence Force nearly two years ago, I think, and he's been sitting on it since then. The Moorehouse Inquiry, we understand it has some pretty shocking detail about criminality within the South African National Defense Force, which would be obviously one major indicator of dysfunction. But there's questions… also you can just Google Mnisi and controversy and you'll see questions about him receiving credit cards in relation to some fund, one of the people that benefited there, that he gave without authorisation legal support to the current the former Minister of Defence, Mapisa-Nqakula, who is facing also charges of corruption at the moment. I mean, again, another indicator of the mess that the South African National Defence Force is in. And when you see this kind of leadership in play, you have to wonder really where the Defense Force is going following over a decade or so now of cries for an investment back into the SANDF that has had its guts ripped out of it. And of course, we have these other inquiries going on that we haven't had the outcome of. The inquiry into the Naval operation exercises earlier this year.Piers Pigou (20:01.762)That report is sitting in front of Ramaphosa as far as we're aware. It was meant to take a month. It took eight months. That was the one that Ngoepe oversaw. There's also meant to be an inquiry into what happened to our troops in the DRC. They're apparently waiting for SADC to finish its inquiry before they determine whether they're going to have an inquiry. So it's a sorry state of affairs, and I'm afraid that this particular issue around Abadiga and Franz Mathipa, in my opinion, profiles issues that are far more serious than anything that we have seen come out of the Madlanga Commission, which gets a lot of attention, rightly so. But this matter is not receiving the attention it deserves. And if, as we believe there is, some of us believe there is, a serious containment strategy in play now…because we've seen the investigating officers who are doing a fine job on…Piers Pigou (21:01.616)…on this case, removed in the last month from the case on very dubious claims. Ostensibly, we're told that they are accused of having received some kind of financing from Islamic State elements. We're also told that the prosecutor may be removed from the case as well. This is a prosecutor that has… she wasn't in court last week, Thursday, ostensibly because she's not well. But I am informed that she will be removed from the case as part of the ongoing efforts to contain this matter and move it into a military context. And this is all under the National Intelligence Coordinator Committee, NICOC, providing the justification for these moves. Again, much of this is speculative because there isn't very little transparency from the State around these kinds of issues. And unfortunately, there's only a handful of people really looking into this. The BBC did a two-part documentary series in July and August this year, which is online, worth looking at. And it appears that that really has rubbed elements within the State Security apparatus up the wrong way. Rumours and concerns about intimidation of people looking into these matters or giving it publicity. There's concerns about the possibility of Kompromat. Those of your viewers that don't know what Kompromat is, it's a Russian term for the generation of fake intelligence, a Stratcom type thing to try and undermine the credibility of individuals or to threaten or intimidate them into silence. We haven't seen that go live, so to speak, at the moment, but there are concerns rumbling around that if people raise too many questions about this particular case, it will come back to bite them.Piers Pigou (23:08.972)Something else that echoes from the past. Chris Steyn (23:09.241)YesChris Steyn (23:12.686)You were a key figure in the TRC. This must be an echo of so many of the stories you heard there. Piers Pigou (23:25.58)Yeah, it is. I think for me, Chris, the biggest concern is the relative silence that has accompanied the case, given the implications.I'm glad it's on this platform. I know, BizNews covers beyond business, but think about this for the investor community. What message does this send about the rule of law or the State's ability or willingness to to ensure that the rule is being followed in this case. If they can do this, it sets an incredibly bad example for how the State is responding. This should receive priority attention and should be nipped in the bud as quickly as possible. This should be a high priority case, not rumbling through the Randburg Magistrates Court over a couple of years with little resources provided, little political protection for the investigating officers in this matter, seemingly ongoing impunity for members of the Defense Force who can sit there pretending that they're mentally ill. Well if they are mentally ill, they should be discharged; you cannot be a member of Special Forces and mentally ill. And how come it's all six of them that are mentally ill from the Special Force? I'm sorry, there's just limited credibility to the versions that are being presented at the moment. But if there is not more media coverage, more eyes on this... Frans Mathipa should be a household name in South Africa. And we hope that ongoing coverage will help generate that kind of profile.Chris Steyn (25:04.942)Because once it goes into a military court, it's going to die there, Piers.Piers Pigou (25:09.698)Well, you know, I think we have a Constitutional dispensation that would allow in theory a very serious challenge to this. Now, this may well involve the State claiming that the courts need to hear in camera the intelligence repercussions of what's in play. Well, that's fine. I mean there may well have been legitimate intelligence and security reasons for removing Abadiga from that Mall. They may have been. I don't know, but then we still have due process to follow, do we not, in this country? And certainly if it's about sending back people who are no longer asylum seekers, and bear in mind, Abadiga was a legitimate bona fide asylum seeker, he had status there, but that status was removed two weeks before he was abducted and no one really knows…I mean there's only a certain select group of people that can do that. In the same way there's only a select group of people related to Home Affairs and Immigration that can deport someone. Unless, of course, this unit had direct permission to operate internally within the country from the Presidency. Chris Steyn (26:25.786)Piers, anything else you'd like to say about this case before you tell us about your work at Intel Watch?Piers Pigou (26:33.325)Well. Just to let people know that the case is postponed until January the twenty-second. We'll try and give some publicity to that. We'll try and get more media into the room to watch what's going on. And we'll see what's happened now with the investigations, whether attempts have been made to remove the prosecutor, whether attempts are being made to push this out into a military tribunal, or whether we're just going to see a slow asphyxiation of this case, an intimidation, subtly of witnesses, evidence disappearing. You know, there's a playbook out there, Chris, which this country has a long history of in terms of manipulating our criminal justice system. And all those options remain on the table in terms of taking the meat out of this prosecution. Because my understanding is that the investigators have done a solid job to tie these Special Forces members and their command structures and this company Peter's Communications into that. Piers Pigou (27:51.033)Now you might ask what are we doing looking at this? Intel watch. Well, we've mentioned the Defence Forces and I've mentioned Defence Intelligence. There's also another role here, State Security, and the role of State Security and what they were doing, either the foreign branch or indeed the domestic branch around these issues. They presumably have a dog or several dogs in this fight and they are either implicated or not. We don't know what Counter Intelligence reports do.Intel Watch is a relatively new NGO being around for three or four years that has been set up to look at the role of intelligence agencies across the continent. What kind of regulatory and legal framework do they operate in? What does their infrastructure look like? What oversight mechanisms there are. And with a view to strengthening civilian knowledge, insights and oversight of what these entities do. We know that intelligence has a legitimate role to play in most societies. The question really, in the context of enhanced surveillance, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity considerations, and so forth, to what extent do those agencies utilise those tools for selective political interests and political agendas against…Piers Pigou (29:39.423)…particular constituencies and communities, whether it's political activists, journalists, human rights defenders and so forth. So we're trying as much as possible to get a profile of what's going on out there, do some deep dive research into issues around media and how the media are facing challenges around these areas, around elections, how elections are manipulated…subject to this kind of technology and these kinds of political interferences as well. So we're still very much in the process of emerging and refining our unique value contribution around the role of intelligence.As you can imagine, that's a bit of a hard-hat area to operate on this continent. And there's a lot of secrecy and there's a lot of pushback that the kind of work that we're doing somehow infringes into the spying world. It won't surprise you that people like me have repeatedly been accused of working for some or other intelligence agency over the years, which is of course nonsense, but for some people this is a narrative which suits their own agendas. Essentially what we're looking at is basic best practice on oversight and improving our knowledge of that. And this is not to say that the West has the best ideas because we know that Western intelligence agencies also get up to nefarious activities as well. We're simply trying to keep our eyes on what's going on in a context of rapacious expansion of technology and in a context where democratic deficits are already on the rise on this continent and elsewhere.Chris Steyn (31:24.612)Yeah. You have my sympathies. Depending on whom I've interviewed, I get accused of variously working for the KGB, China, et cetera, et cetera. SoPiers Pigou (31:37.037)Yeah, I mean, you know, this is really about trying to have honest conversations about these issues. And let's be clear, in the South African context, it's not surprising that these things remain so secretive, so opaque. This is the history that we've come from. And in terms of transitional and transformation arrangements, the Truth Commission never got its teeth into the security and intelligence community. And actually, as I testified at the Kampepe Commission a couple of months ago, I made the claim that it was deliberately disconnected from other transformation and transition processes. And I think we to a certain extent are paying the price for that as things stand at the moment.Chris Steyn (32:19.29)Thank you very much, Piers Pigou of Intel Watch speaking to BizNews. I'm Chris Steyn..Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.