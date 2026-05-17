How solidarity plans to force out BEE by 2030: Connie Mulder | The NdB Sunday Show

In this edition of the NdB Sunday Show with Chris Steyn, Connie Mulder, the head of Solidarity's Research Institute (SRI) shares its comprehensive roadmap to gradually transition South Africa from race-based legislation to real empowerment, based on need, economic growth and job creation by 2030. It includes practical suggestions on BEE, employee share ownership programmes, foreign investment and a more realistic approach to employment equity. “... our history has shown the only way the ANC does the right thing is if we force them in that direction. So it's not just a plan on paper. We've got levers, court action, public pressure, international pressure that we apply on each of these points.” He is confident that the implementation of the roadmap would also close the corruption opportunities created by empowerment and procurement regulations. “I suspect you would find that the breathing room for your tenderpreneurs who have successfully transformed tax money into Maseratis in South Africa is going to dramatically decrease.” Meanwhile, Solidarity has lodged a formal complaint with the International Labour Organisation (ILO) of the United Nations against the South African government over its breach of an agreement reached with Solidarity that racial laws should be temporary in nature, that no one may be dismissed based on race, that race may not be the sole criterion for appointment to a position, and that skills must be considered. Solidarity is also pursuing legal action in South Africa over the contempt of court order.