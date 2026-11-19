In their latest weekly chat, Chris Steyn and political commentator Solly Moeng cover the cliffhanger coalition talks; how both Action SA and the Democratic Alliance (DA) have enabled the African National Congress (ANC) with lifelines to power; Action SA leader Herman Mashaba apparently turning down millions of rands from business groups to go into a coalition with the DA in Johannesburg; as well as explosive affidavits from Mashaba and Action SA Chair Michael Beaumont that it was not Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) CIC Julius Malema who had dictated the appointment to Joburg’s Anti-Corruption Unit in Johannesburg of disgraced former Deputy National Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya, but that he was recommended for the job by Advocate Glynnis Breytenbach. Just recently she disappointed many by “pussyfooting” around Sibiya during his Ad Hoc Committee appearance into police and political capture by crime cartels. .Listen here.Edited transcript of the interview.Chris Steyn (00:48.76)…Deputy National Commissioner Shadrack SibiyaChris Steyn (00:01.218)A coalition cliffhanger and some very explosive affidavits in the court battle between Malema and Zille. Joining me now is political commentator Solly Moeng. Welcome, Solly.Solly Moeng (00:15.584)Good to see you againChris Steyn (00:19.178)You too, thank you. Before we go to all the coalition drama, let's go to the court action between the Democratic Alliance's Helen Zille and the Economic Freedom Fighters’ Julius Malema. He wants retractions from her. One of the things she said was that he had dictated the appointment at the Anti Corruption Unit in Johannesburg of disgraced former…Chris Steyn (00:48.76)…Deputy National Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya. But according to an affidavit from Action SA leader, Mr Herman Mashaba, Zille had suggested they get a recommendation from Advocate Glynnis Breytenbach, and that it was in fact Glynnis who had recommended the appointment of Sibiya. That was a mouthful. What do you say?Solly Moeng (01:11.488)I think there are three things here. Chris, one, there is the matter of, first of all, at the time when all of this stuff happened, both Herman Mashaba and Michael Beaumont were part of the DA. So Michael Beaumont, of course, as chief of staff in the mayor's office went to see the leader of the party, Helen Zille. Helen Zille said, look, maybe it's not my area of strength, go and speak to our guide… who is the specialist in legal matters, which you all know she is. So she didn't say go to Glynnis and Glynnis will tell you what to do, she'll tell you, she'll give this specific name. She'll think about stuff and it's possible that there was a conversation between Helen and Glynnis behind the scenes and we don't know that because it's not out there. And Glynnis thought the matter out and probably, probably, we don't know, went back to Helen and probably others and said, okay guys, I think we should put the name of Sibiya forward for this. She went back to Beaumont. Beaumont said, okay, let me encourage this guy to apply because that's how it should be, right? …we think you could fit this position, why don't you apply… and it happens quite a lot, this is not unusual, it happens quite a lot, this fellow then went on to apply and you got the job. Okay, we don't know the records of the actual… process, who said what, what was said in the interview, the letter of appointment. We haven't seen that stuff. So of course we also know that Mashaba has always had this thing that Helen Zille, and it's out there, Helen Zille did call Mashaba an EFF mayor. But the truth, look, also is that Mashaba did not choose the coalition partners for the DA in Johannesburg in 2016. Those were party discussions that culminated in the EFF…Solly Moeng (03:18.358)ActionsSA wasn't even born then. The DA, ANC, and EFF, and probably small and others, create a coalition government. Mashaba probably became too close to the EFF. But if you're in this situation, to make certain things pass, you have to please everybody. You've got to do something in return for something.So it seems to me that Mashaba got too close, a lot closer to the EFF than he should have been, to the point where Helen Zille believed that he was just, Mashaba was acting for the EFF. He was no longer acting for the party that sent him there, that is the DA at the time. And she went on to call him an EFF mayor. I think she repeated that accusation recently. And she also went on, now that Sibiya is in trouble. At the time, Sibia was not in all this trouble. It was not known. I don't know if it was known… there was no Madanga Commission and all that. Suddenly people are looking back and say, hey, Mashaba appointed this guy. And they say, yeah, apparently it was an instruction from the EFF. That was the condition that the EFF gave to Mashaba.And Mashaba is pushing back hard. He's always pushed back hard at this. And actually it angers him that Zille continues to call him at the time an EFF mayor. He doesn't like that. Of course, Malema is coming up and saying, guys, please stop saying these things to Zille, of course. Stop saying that I gave an instruction to Mashaba. Look, it's denial, denial, denial. But it's also a side show. In the bigger scheme of things, we've just had elections, people have voted in a particular way. People of Johannesburg are clear in what they don't want, okay? They are divided in what they want, of course. But this is a side show. It shouldn't defocus from the fact that we've just had an election, we're waiting to see whether the government, the discussions that are taking place behind those smoke and mirrors are going to end up responding to what people, the residents, want. It's not about who hates whom, who is…Solly Moeng (05:21.311)…more racist, less racist. It's all nonsense. It's absolutely, actually it's disrespectful.Chris Steyn (05:26.286)Solly, before we go to the coalition drama, I want to go back to the Ad Hoc Committee hearings where Sibiya appeared and Glynnis was accused afterwards by some people of pussyfooting around him. I don't know what you thought of her questioning of him.Solly Moeng (05:44.564)Yeah, it's possible. Again, it seems like there are dotted links in all of this. Is she afraid of him turning around to say, you know, well, you recommended me. Does he know that she recommended him? Were there conversations behind the scenes? Why is it people are pussyfooting around people that they feel might expose them? Even Malema didn't want, for instance, what's his name? Feroz Khan to be called. So the parliamentary settings, other committee discussions have always been very politicised. It's not about wrong, right. What's good for South Africa? It's about, how is this thing, if I take this posture on this particular issue around this particular person, how exposed will I end up being? I think we should ask those questions. We should ask, we should demand, we shouldn't be too quick to give an answer, a judgment to these things, but we must know about what happened really then? Why is Glynnis pussyfooting? Were there some things that we should be knowing? Maybe Sibiya, because now he has nothing to lose, maybe he'll spill the beans one day.Chris Steyn (06:58.414)Well, meanwhile, Mr Mashaba has apparently been offered millions by business groupings that have not been identified to go in with the DA in Johannesburg… to fund his 2029 election campaign. Millions that he has apparently turned down.Solly Moeng (07:12.915)Yeah, but he hasn't told us who those people are. Look, I think Mashaba, like many South African politicians really, are very good to run to the courts when they think something has been done that is not right. Maybe he should go to the courts and say these people... Look, business people will always fund politicians. Political party, one of the biggest things about running a political party is that somebody has to fund you. Some of the money might come from causes that you might be proud to talk about in public. A lot of the money doesn't come from…Solly Moeng (07:45.34)…places that it would be proud to talk about in public and some of the money, some of the political or financial support doesn't come directly to the party; they will fund something on your behalf so that money is not exchanged between the political party and the source of the funds.I mean come on we have to be fools to believe these things are not happening…we don't know where some of it might come from. Mashaba, not all of it comes from Mashaba. Some people offered, as he says, money for him to coalesce with the DA. At what point is it wrong to offer the money? I mean, he said, no, I don't want to take that money. I'm sure he took other money because there are reports of Action SA having been given some 47 million rands or something like that. So he's not talking about those. He's talking about the money that he did not accept. Okay. So who are those people? What exactly are they asking for? Is it wrong? Is it legal? Is it criminally wrong? Well, business people generally want to operate in a stable, predictive environment and I think they will, whether it's in America, in France, in South Africa, say look, we really want to fund you but please can you take care of this and that. And if it's wrong of course it must be exposed. If it's anti what's good for the public it must be exposed. We don't know that and I think that in the absence of these other people and this is exactly what they wanted, it's very hard you know it's again it's another side show. South Africans voted. They are angry, people are still calling to say what is going on, okay? We voted against X, we're getting X, you know? Suddenly we don't exist anymore. These people are having conversations about themselves, about discussions on who's going to take what position and all that. Hopefully it stays at governance level, not about, as it seems like it was the case with Sibiya, it's not about leadership positions, professional positions in government.Solly Moeng (09:47.698)Politicians have the right to say who's going to govern in terms of these conversations but they don't have the right, they shouldn't have the right to say who's going to be the CEO of this and that and that because that's crossing a line that has created so much pain for South Africa it should not be allowed to happen again.Chris Steyn (10:05.87)What are you hearing about the coalition negotiations, Solly?Solly Moeng (10:11.103)You know, I'm just worried about Johannesburg… I'm just worried that Mashaba's anger, grudge against Zille and Brink seems to be standing in the path of what's good for South Africa, for Johannesburg, for Ekurhuleni, for Tshwane, and that bothers me a lot. Zille ran a formidable campaign, whether people like it or not, to the point where the DA was, they didn't get, of course, the majority votes to create the government on their own, but they got the biggest share of the votes at party level. I mean, they got almost 35%. The ANC was next at 20-something percent, 20.5, and then Action SA at 16.26 % or something. So whether people like it or not, the people of Johannesburg have voted largely for the DA. It was never going to get, nobody said anybody was going to win to come out an outright winner there.Because we know we are in this era of coalition governance, but people are kicking out…even now people are calling to say, please speak to Mashaba. I say, guys, I don't want Mashaba to end up hating me. People, even in the ANC, are reaching out. I don't want to mention names. I've got people who say, Solly , we voted for Action SA for the DA because we didn't want the ANC. Whether Mashaba or Beaumont or this and that refuse to accept it, it's true: we voted not to have any more of ANC.Solly Moeng (11:57.312)Okay. Don't tell me, yeah, but only 65 % didn't vote for the DA. Well, more didn't vote for Action SA, more didn't vote for EFF, more didn't vote for MKP, if you take them at individual level, you know, against the 100 % of the votes that were cast. So I think that some of the people in Johannesburg must not forget this. They are tired of ANC abuses, they are tired of what's been going on. Now, if the brinkmanship that happens after the election is about, because we hate that person over there…not care about what the people want. This is what we're going to give them. It's disrespectful. And I hope that the people of South Africa, of Johannesburg, of Ekurhuleni, who are so much abused, never forget, because we're going to the next elections in 2020, forget side shows, forget individual crises. South Africa is bigger than any one person. It's bigger than any one person. Okay, now we should be looking for stable governance. Actually, all these negotiations should be about, what are we going to do with water supply? What are we going to...ensure that people don't die anymore for having drunk water that was not properly treated. What are we going to make sure to do with potholes, with the garbage collection, with overcharging of municipal rates, with power outages that go on for three, four weeks, et cetera? That's what people are asking for. In the end, people don't care about rates. They really don't. They don't care whether you're gay, you're Christian, you're Muslim, you're straight. They just want you to go in there and deliver to the people. Average South Africans don't care about your identity. Now you're going to make them feel guilty of apartheid or colonialism, to say this is the enemy. People are not looking for enemies here. They're looking for somebody to deal with the work. And I hope these politicians remember this as they negotiate, they cut deals at the expense of the people who voted for them. This is what's happening. They're cutting deals for themselves. They're showing the middle finger to South Africans, to voters. You've given us a vote. Ha ha ha ha. We'll see you next time. For now, Now it's our power. I hope the people who voted never forget any of that.Chris Steyn (14:03.33)Meanwhile both the Democratic Alliance and Action SA stand accused of throwing lifelines to the African National Congress to keep them in power.Solly Moeng (14:13.085)Yeah, look, people who said today, and I absolutely agree, the DA ahead of 2024, and Mashaba is correct on this one, and others who were in the Moonshot Multi-Party Charter: they had all agreed and signed a document that none of them would speak to the ANC ahead of the elections. The DAs also agreed, but reluctantly they ended up doing exactly the opposite. So Mashaba is correct to say, I can't do business with people who sit with me in a room, agree on something and go off and do something else. So the DA mustn't think that it's so holy that only it has the right to work with the ANC, nobody else does. It's absolute nonsense. The DA enabled the ANC. The DA was even foolish. It was so excited to get into the Government of National Unity. If I were the DA at the time, I would have said to the ANC, you keep the presidency, we take the deputy presidency.Steenhuisen and his team were just excited to get that share of the Blue Lights and the Gravy Train overseas travel. We’ve seen how Steenhuisen, his posture next to Xi Jinping in China, he's like a little boy. He's excited, just excited to be there in the picture. He forgot that he was leader of the main opposition party that had gone in there to say, we're going to ensure that the right things are done for the Republic of South Africa, for the people of South Africa. That's why I keep saying Geordin Hill-Lewis, whatever he does, if he goes in there to be a cabinet minister at the pleasure of the president, he'll be making a big mistake. Action SA is doing the same thing. Action SA was accused of in Tshwane.Solly Moeng (15:59.744)And we can have another discussion for another hour about what really led to that. The fact is people said, we don't want the ANC. Action SA said, we will never support the ANC. And people are right when they say, well, what happened there? I mean, there's an explanation. It's a long winded explanation, but there is an explanation, right? So the same thing is happening now. Action SA is going to have to travel the next journey. And then it was the matter of the vote. Remember last year, the budget. And Action SA was again pushed onto the…I don't know why Action SA is so angry with the DA that it will support the ANC against the will of the people. It doesn't make sense. It really doesn't make sense. They keep doing this stuff. So they had to explain themselves in Tshwane. They had to explain themselves on the budget. Now they're going to have to explain whether they like it or not. They're going to have to explain to themselves ahead of the 2029 elections what happened. Why are they enabling the ANC? The people don't want the ANC anymore. Whether you like it or not: look at the trends for how the ANC has been falling. Of course, it's a good thing that it's falling over time, not as one event.But people are clear, they've had enough of the ANC. Now if Actions SA is going to be the one that creates a cushion for the ANC, against the interests of South Africa, they can spin it all they want. The fact is many people across the country - and there are swing voters…And I'm happy that there are people who are able to say, well, let's look at performance and vote this way or that way that way. They're not voting on emotion…No, no. They're like, this time we want... I've had people, black, intelligent people, say we want Zille.Solly Moeng (17:42.752)I'm not saying that they are representative of everybody. I'm saying people have been saying that. Some of them come from the ANC. They say, I don't want my party anymore in Johannesburg. I love the ANC. I don't want it anymore because I need my city to grow, to change, to improve. They've said that. These numbers that went to Action SA and the DA didn't come from nowhere. They came from the ANC. We all know that. And Mashaba used to want to say, black people voted for me. No, many white people also voted for Action SASolly Moeng (18:12.705)I mean we need to stop this racialisation thing. It's tiring. It's absolutely tiresome. Okay, I'm not going to take black votes and do this. No, there are white votes, there are Coloured votes, there are Indian votes that support it. Respect all of that. There are South African votes who are tired of the abuse that has been happening in Johannesburg. Respect them. It's not doing what. Don't racialise. Just respect the voters. Okay, unless we have proof that only black people voted for you, let's discuss it. Show us the proof.Chris Steyn (18:41.1)Your rant of the week. I think that ties inSolly Moeng (18:44.999)Yeah, you know that the question of colonial and Apartheid pain is a difficult one, right? Nobody, even I, cannot deny it. I mean, the legacy of colonialism and Apartheid remains. The spatial stratification of our cities: Apartheid determines who gets what, who doesn't get what. And the durable physical pain in terms of where people live, what they have, what kind of, the quality of the resources, nobody can deny that stuff. What really worries me is how politicians use it as currency when they campaign. That is what worries me. And I carry on, you know, we must acknowledge the pain. We have legislation that takes, that attempts to take care of that stuff over time.But when you campaign for South Africans, a white South African child born 15 years ago or 20 years ago or 25 years ago doesn't want to be told because of the skin colour you have you will be denied this, this, There are everyday black children being born. There is also lots of pain in Coloured areas. We talk about black, sometimes African first, you know. But go to Belhar, go to Lavender Hill, go to Michell's Plain. Ask yourself why there is so much violence, criminality, drug use, poverty in Coloured areas. So I think that we should get to a point where we acknowledge the pain of the past, and we deal with it in terms of legislation as we are currently trying to do, I think. But we must do it right. We must do it for all South Africans. We must also not do it in a way that excludes others. As politicians, we have a very important position that shouldn't give us the power to tell South Africans this one is your enemy because of the colour of their skin or because who their grandfather was. We need to stop it. right? We and South Africans are beginning to realise that it's really not about that. It doesn't mean that it doesn't….Solly Moeng (20:50.685)…happen, it didn't happen, the past didn't happen, but it also doesn't mean that it should serve as currency for emotional bludgeoning, abuse, division of our country. We are tired of that. People from across the board are tired of that. Let us talk about South Africa, let's talk about how we make this country great again, because we can make it great again, but not with the caliber of politicians who cry apartheid colonialism just to gain votes, and they don't because they don't want to talk about governance, the quality of governance.Chris Steyn (21:20.408)Thank you, that was political commentator Solly Moeng speaking to BizNews. I'm Chris Steyn. Thank you, Solly.Solly Moeng (21:28.714)Thank you. Thank you, Chris..Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.