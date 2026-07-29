Murder, mayhem, treachery, and court battles = SA politics: Solly Moeng

Listen here.In his latest interview with Chris Steyn, Political Commentator Solly Moeng, talks about four political parties joining in a Constitutional Court bid to try and overturn President Cyril Ramaposa's impeachment committee interdict; a murder investigation into the death of General Sindile Mfazi, who was investigating an unauthorised undercover operation to cover up wrongdoings at high level; and the assassination of another corruption whistleblower, Emfuleni accountant Martha Rantsofu. “...everything that we see is really just the tip of a huge, massive iceberg. I'm sure there are other bodies, dead bodies all over the place, of people who said: ‘I cannot support this, or I'm going to report this, or this is not the right way to do things’… There's a whole industry that has been set up where you get given two thousand, ten thousand depending on where you're at, to go and pop somebody.” Moeng also comments on the corruption trial of former Defence Minister Nosisive Mapisa-Nqakula; the expose of former IDAC Chief Andrea Johnson’s agenda; the management mayhem at the Public Investment Corporation (PIC); and former President Jacob Zuma’s latest antics..Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. Register here.Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here..Edited transcript of the interview.Chris Steyn (00:01.02)Mayhem, Murder, Treachery - and Court Battles, another week in South African politics. With me is Solly Moeng, political commentator. Welcome, Solly.Solly Moeng (00:11.298)Hello, Chris. Thank you. Lovely to see you.Chris Steyn (00:13.992)You are welcome. Four political parties have now joined in a Constitutional Court bid to try and overturn President Cyril Ramaposa's impeachment committee interdict.Solly Moeng (00:27.276)Yeah, I think it was going to come at some point. I think the pressure is going to keep growing. I think a lot of people were quite surprised by the court allowing Ramaphosa to win a case on the basis that his reputation would be harmed. We had this discussion before. What reputation? Why do other people have to go through this? And he doesn't. But on the other hand, I think people might say, look, the hearing of the actual matter in terms of Phala Phala is going to happen in September, which is not too far. Why not wait? So it's gonna be interesting to see whether the court is going to say, guys, please just wait one more month and then this thing will be ventilated in the court of law or whether they will pass it. Everything is not on substance. It's basically on technicalities, on process. And this has become very normalised in South Africa. This use of courts and lawyers to push things further down the road or make them disappear. And it also shows that if you have money, you can have justice, at least on technicalities. If you don't have money, you don't get to play this game for as long as these politicians are able to do so on public funds.Chris Steyn (01:45.097)In a development that might be related to Phala Phala, a murder investigation into the death of General Sindile Mfazi, who was apparently investigating an unauthorised undercover operation to cover up wrongdoings at high level.Solly Moeng (02:00.396)Yeah, this is so painful, Chris. You know, whenever this sort of thing happens, I always ask myself, what else do we not know? Because everything that we see is really just the tip of a huge, massive iceberg. I'm sure there are other bodies, dead bodies all over the place, of people who said, I cannot I cannot support this, or I'm going to report this, or this is not the right way to do things. But it's a good thing that it's emerging… hopefully as the truth gets dragged out of these people. I look at Andrea Johnson. I mean, this lady is lik…she could have come in there mindful of the position that she occupied and just told the truth, you know, but she didn't because it seems like that she was in involved in some of this stuff and she was trying to, she had taken sides as it were - and that people somebody like this gentleman was killed. Everybody thought he died, he died of COVID. And suddenly it's emerging that no, there was something, and it's a good thing that his wife said, wait a minute, this is very suspicious, this body must be exhumed so we can check exactly what happened. And now it's coming out that it was much bigger than somebody dying, getting sick and dying.Chris Steyn (03:07.092)Mm, it appears he was poisoned. Well, it's wonderful that after all these years the truth is emerging. You mentioned Andrea Johnson. Is she throwing other IDAC investigators under the bus now? And was IDAC running an operation to counter the Madlanga Commission?Solly Moeng (03:25.868)Yeah, clearly it's appearing so, isn't it? They were going after… so they used the information they got from from Adams, the Coloured People's party leader, to extend their investigation or their assault on other crime fighting bodies, specifically the Political Killings Task force. For whatever reason we still don't know why they were going after these guys, but it seems likeEverything is closing back to the public announcement by Mkhwanazi to say, hey, there's stuff happening in this country and these are some of the indications of what is happening. Now the truth is it's being forced. It's almost like… have you ever seen people trying to pull a snake from a hole and it's like holding it by the tail and it's only slowly coming out of this hole. I think a lot more is going to come out.And I really hope that the role of Mchunu, who's sitting there enjoying… at home while he's not doing anything for this country. I think that the role that he played and the motivation behind him and doing the Political Killings Task Force will also come out. These people will stand up and say, Okay, this is what happened. You know, they have to do it for the Republic, for South Africa.And this is a painful thing 'cause all these guys occupy such important positions and we've spoken about this again. But they are not doing it for the country. They're not doing it for the people of South Africa. They're doing it for their own bosses. Are they forced to do this thing? Are they paid to do this thing? I mean, are people being blackmailed? We don't know, but somebody has to…And all of these names that are yet to be mentioned have got to be mentioned. I mean some of these this evidence…the hearings of course have to happen behind doors because there are important names that must not be named. But those people must be named. At some point the world, the country must know who has been doing what behind the scenes at the expense of all of us.Chris Steyn (05:26.12)Meanwhile another brave whistleblower has been murdered, accountant Martha Rantsofu from Emfuleni.Solly Moeng (05:34.137)Yeah. Yeah, I remember the video was making the rounds, you know, on social media as usual. They think she was waiting at a car repair or tire repair centre and somebody just came and boom boom boom. It's very painful. And it's again South Africans who have decided one way or another that they can, they're going to put their bodies behind between Hell and what is good for the Republic. And it's just a pity that people have to be killed first before they, you know, finally months later the perpetrators get caught. Even then we still don't know who paid the perpetrators…a lot of times these people who pull the trigger are not the people who are at the source of the killing, who want the people dead. They're just people looking for jobs or suddenly there's a whole industry that has been set up where you get given, I don't know, two thousand, ten thousand depending on where you're at, to go and pop somebody.But we still don't get to the kingpins behind these killings. Many of these killings we see the people who pulled the trigger being arrested, but we don't see the people who ordered the killing. And that is the painful part. And these are the people who often have to be named only behind closed doors. And it's absolute nonsense. South Africans have to stand up and say, It's enough. Stop playing us. Name these people. Let us see these people being fried, staying in prison forever.Chris Steyn (07:03.027)Well, at least we're seeing one former Cabinet Minister in the dock for corruption, former Defence Minister Nosisive Mapisa-Nqakula. How about the R300 000 for wig money and the R350 000 of “padkos”?Solly Moeng (07:17.154)Yeah, I have no sympathy for her. I have no sympathy for people like her and others.But if you really think about it, people who work really hard for their money don't go around giving money to politicians in brown envelopes. It's it's the tender system again. If you really work hard for your business, you're not going to start putting money into envelopes to go and give it to politicians on this. It means that people are overcharging for government services to the point where they can go around and buy five, six, seven Maseratis, plush homes all over the world and and and at the expense of the people of South Africa. So I think that we need to look not only at the politicians who are taking this money, because of course some of these tenders are given on condition that you take care of me. I'll come and knock at your door one day…make sure that the door you know opens for me. That this stuff happens. But I think that people who do this, they are the ones who feed the beast.I have no idea at what point the lady who accused the minister, the former minister and Speaker, decided, you know what, I'm going to speak out. Because it seems like she had already been giving money to this minister. And at some point something changed, maybe the relationship soured and she decided to spill the beans. But the point is, she didn't spill the bins the first time she was asked to pay money. And there are many, many others out there, people who look clever, smart, intelligent, who speak well, who pay bribes to politicians who overcharge for services. This thing has to stop. BEE, I know that it's wrong. The way we're doing this thing. It has to stop because it is the source of so much evil in this country. You know what? People in the government must be told you want to buy tires for your department, you want to buy planes, you want to buy this, go into the open market. Okay? Let people compete….service providers compete openly and get the best service providers. This thing of paying middle men and middle women for values they do not add just to go there and bring you something that you can get yourself and charge you three, four times the amount, it's absolute nonsense. Total nonsense. So I really hope that those politicians in government who still push BEE lose elections and new teams of politicians come in and come up with a different system.Solly Moeng (09:36.194)We cannot keep doing things the same way over and over again and expect different outcomes.Chris Steyn (09:43.924)And then there is utter management mayhem over at the Public Investment Corporation, former CEO or CEO Patrick Dlamini fighting his suspension, Deputy Finance Minister David Masondo's resignation, the Board decimated.Solly Moeng (10:01.398)Look, you might recall that now Deputy Minister of Defence, Bantu Holomisa speaking out against things happening at the PIC. The truth is if you were to dig further back, you know, even from the beginning, in the back to during the Mbeki era…I think that a lot of things are going to be found there. I think the DA is absolutely correct to say, wait a minute, let's talk about the governance of this thing. Let's ensure that it's not managed or controlled by politicians. Let's find suitably qualified people with the right kind of experience to manage this thing. It's massive. More than three trillion range being managed by this thing, and you just put political deployees to determine what goes where…So we need more governance, whether it's this or the Road Accident Fund or other government institutions that run big, big, big money. We need to buffer them from political influence and overreach, which is often very, very toxic. It's happening at the PSC. It's not just a matter of appointing new leaders with the new board or new CEO, whether this one manages to win his court case to return to work or not. We need to have a conversation about governance at the PIC going forward. 'Cause it's being used, it has been used, no one can deny this, to feed criminals, rent seekers, people who shouldn't be getting money out of this fund. It should stop.Chris Steyn (12:08.467)I mean more melodrama, weekly melodrama at former President Jacob Zuma's MKP. What do you make of his money grabbing move to take control of the party's finances?Solly Moeng (12:19.263)I think Zuma is being Zuma. Maybe that's the best way to put it. Zuma is being Zuma. Look, that party is in trouble, it was always going to be in trouble. If you have somebody like Zuma who has failed as a president to run a political party and we know his weaknesses, you know, money, money, money and control and patronage, those are things that are out there about Zuma. So I suppose he decided okay, look, I'm not having sufficient control over where the money goes in this party and so I'm gonna take… I'm going to basically put back everything into my little bedroom and control it from there.I don't see the future of this party. It's probably good for South Africa, you know. I mean look we do need many voices around our political table. There's no doubt about it. We are such a diverse party, but we cannot glorify individuals who in the past have behaved as Zuma has. This man literally gave South Africa on a platter to the Gupta's people…And if he does it to his party, it doesn't touch public funds, it's fine or not fine. But these are people who are in a National Assembly who are pretending to be speaking out for governance, against corruption, against abuses. But their leader is Zuma. I mean it's hard for me to look past Zuma to look at this man, to take them seriously, these men and women who deliberate Zuma today, it's very hard for me to take. This guy still has to be charged for State Capture. He was the champion of State Capture by all reports, he was at the centre of everything that happened. So if they think that he the the MKP is going to launder his image to make it more acceptable, obviously they fail because Zuma will always be Zuma and what he's doing with the party finances is…Solly Moeng (14:14.71)…Zuma is being Zuma.Chris Steyn (14:17.469)Thank you. That was political commentator Solly Moeng speaking to BizNews. I'm Chris Steyn. Thank you, Solly.Solly Moeng (14:25.623)It's a pleasure