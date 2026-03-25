St Stithians Old Boys vote to keep BHI Ponzi mastermind Craig Warriner in alumni ranks
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St Stithians Old Boys vote to keep BHI Ponzi mastermind Craig Warriner in alumni ranks

Old Stithian Ian Macleod says St Stithians alumni must force a re-vote after members rejected a bid to expel convicted fraudster Craig Warrener.
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St Stithians Old Boy Ian Macleod says a small but vocal bloc blocked efforts to expel convicted fraudster Craig Warrener from the Old Stithians Association. In this interview, he argues for a re-vote, possible legal scrutiny and broader governance reform to restore trust in the alumni body.

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BHI Ponzi
St Stithians
Criag Warriner

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