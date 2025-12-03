Steenhuisen hits back: DA leader sets record straight on career, finances, and cabinet reshuffles
DA leader and Agriculture Minister John Steenhuisen answers RW Johnson’s blistering personal attacks, sets the record straight on his career and finances, explains recent cabinet reshuffles, and outlines how he plans to steady both the party and the farming sector during the foot-and-mouth crisis.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
Watch here
Listen here
BizNews Reporter