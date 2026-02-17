Stephen Moore: Water crisis could swing local government elections
From loadshedding electricity to load shifting water…The water supply crisis in many parts of South Africa against the background of the threat of global water bankruptcy - and the upcoming Local Government Elections is the topic of Chris Steyn’s interview with Stephen Moore, the Democratic Alliance's spokesperson on Water and Sanitation. He describes how protests by long suffering residents have “really actually have galvanised” national government. “So we're seeing a response to the protests, which is which is key. But the honest truth is if nothing happens again, the next summer we're going to have this exact same thing…If we start having water outages in September, October, this issue is going to be the issue of the election.” Moore urges for budgets to be put in place “that are going to fix this, that are going to enable teams to handle this and start turning things around”. Meanwhile, the urges the public to keep up the pressure “because in an election year, maybe we can convince people that the unsexy infrastructure maintenance is the most important thing”.
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa’s bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
Watch here
Listen here