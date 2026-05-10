Cynthia Stimpel - The Heroic Sacrifices of SA’s Whistleblowers on Corruption…

In this edition of the NdB Sunday Show, Chris Steyn hosts the iconic whistleblower, Cynthia Stimple who, as Group Treasurer, blew the whistle at SAA. Now the director of Courage Hub, a new group to support whistleblowers, Stimpel recalls her own traumatic experiences as a whistleblower, and outlines all the ways in which her group offers support to past, present, and future whistleblowers. With the extreme risks involved, Stimpel gives potential whistleblowers detailed advice on how to protect themselves. “We will give you guidance on how to report, who to go to, which mechanisms to use….You don't want to lose your livelihood. You don't want to put your life at risk.” Stimpel also recalls the epic walk she did in remembrance of 40 whistleblowers over 40 days over 700 kilometers along the Cape Camino.. Meanwhile, shel calls on South Africans to become part of the solution. “And although we've had the Zondo Commission, we've had many commissions already, but with the Madlanga Commission, we are seeing how deep and entrenched and embedded the corruption is....my own mantra is that if it is to be, it is up to me.” Courage Hub will also be doing ethics training in schools “to coach them in a way that they stay on the moral pathway and cannot be easily swayed to do the wrong thing”.