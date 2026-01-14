Wayne Sussman - The 2026 battles facing SA’s political parties - and leaders
In this latest edition of the Electoral Roadshow with Chris Steyn, Analyst Supremo Wayne Sussman reviews the most important political trends that emerged from last year’s by-election results, and previews the electoral battles still ahead in 2026. He also examines the political futures of Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen and Federal Council Chair Helen Zille as disunity grips the former opposition party. Sussman outlines the likely impact of the African National Congress’ (ANC) performance in the upcoming Local Government Election on President Cyril Ramaphosa party leadership position. He also takes a deep dive into the turbulent politics in KZN where the Provincial Government of Unity is on a knife edge. Listen to his expert dissection of the performances of all the major parties, including uMkhonto weSizwe (MKP) and the Patriotic Alliance (PA).
