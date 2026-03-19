Electoral Road Show - Wayne Sussman: IFP on the march & PA in another show of force…
The results for last night’s six by-elections are dissected on that latest stop of the Electoral Roadshow with Elections Analyst Wayne Sussman and Chris Steyn. He describes the Inkatha Freedom Party’s (IFP’s) “very big night” in KwaZulu-Natal where it won its third consecutive ward off the National Freedom Party (NFP). “...there's a lot of dissatisfaction with the NFP leadership over the leader’s desire and wish to remove the party from the Government of Provincial Unity,” Sussman says. In another good by-election night for the Patriotic Alliance (PA), it won another ward off the African National Congress (ANC). “... this is a continuation of the theme that in rural areas, particularly the Western part of the Eastern Cape, much of the Northern Cape, and of course rural areas in the Western Cape, the Patriotic Alliance are a real force to be reckoned with.” Meanwhile, the ANC managed to hold two wards, and the South African Communist Party (SACP) had its first double-digit result with 12% of the vote in Winnie Madikizela-Mandela.
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