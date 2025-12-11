Voters punish the ANC in the wake of Madlanga testimony and assassination: The Electoral Road Show with Wayne Sussman
In the latest edition of the Electoral Road Show with Chris Steyn, Elections Analyst Wayne Sussman dissects the results of last night’s by-elections. The African National Congress (ANC) was hit by a significant loss of voter support in its traditional stronghold of Ekurhuleni, the home of the looted Tembisa Hospital and the focus of damning allegations of corruption and even murder involving the EMPD following which Witness D was assassinated. The party suffered a “stunning drop” from 69% to 37% in the Etwatwa Minnie Mandela ward. “All these negative stories about Ekurhuleni…have now hurt the ANC Ekurhuleni by-election and are likely to hurt them all in other Gauteng by-elections,” Sussman warns. The party also felt the wrath of voters in Villiersdorp in the Theewaterskloof municipality where it won only 33% of the vote, down from 49%. Sussman comments on allegations of vote-buying at the recent ANC Jo’burg conference, as well as a radical motion at its National General Council (NGC) to clamp down on the distribution of money and gifts during leadership contests. Sussman previews next week’s last round of by-elections for 2025.
