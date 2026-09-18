Swimming SA saga: Officials suspended, champions unpaid, and sponsors watching closely

Listen here.Swimming South Africa has two officials suspended, a high performance centre with more than R50 million unaccounted for, and an Olympic champion who says she waited over a year for prize money the federation then charged her interest on. So what does a sponsor actually do with that? Bank of America's Brad Ross, speaking to Alec Hogg in a personal capacity, laid out the playbook: freeze the funds, audit what really happened, then find a way to keep supporting the athletes without the money running through a federation under a corruption cloud. Drawing on his years running sponsorship for Coca-Cola, and on cautionary tales from West Ham United to the International Olympic Committee, Ross made the case for morality clauses South African sport still doesn't use, and for putting athletes like Tatjana Smith and Roland Schoeman on the boards that are supposed to serve them..Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.