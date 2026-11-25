In his latest weekly chat with Chris Steyn, Solly Moeng urges civic society to unite ahead of the next elections. “We mustn't wait to see what politicians are going to offer us. We must say to them ahead of the next election, we've watched you, we've listened to you, we are tired of what you do, how you do things. Now we're taking over. The people of South Africa must not wait for the next elections. Because by the next elections, the same system will take in either some of the people who are going in now or new ones with the same attitude that once they cross the line into political office, they show us the middle finger. So we, the people, must stand up. Look, all over the world, people have been standing up to say it's enough and governments go down on their knees when people do that. We, the people of South Africa, must do the same. We must show these people that this country doesn't belong to them.” Moeng also comments on the ongoing frenzy to form coalitions and the conduct of Action SA’s Herman Mashaba and the DA's Hellen Zille; as well as Witness T at the Madlanga Commission; disgraced former Deputy National Police Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya; prison weight loss; and the elusive tender don Hangwani Maumela..Listen here.Edited transcript of the interview.Chris Steyn (00:01.966)While the country is in a frenzy of coalition forming, yet another police official, a very brave police official, is putting his life on the line to expose criminal contamination of law enforcement. Joining me now is Solly Moeng, political commentator. Welcome, Solly.Solly Moeng (00:23.981)Yeah, Chris, it's lovely to be here.Chris Steyn (00:27.138)I'd love to hear what you have to say about the coalition drama.Solly Moeng (00:34.615)Look, it's amazing. It's all seeming as if it's about...Suddenly we, the voters, gave this pie to political parties and all they're concerned about is who's going to take which side, which part of the pie. They've forgotten about us. They've forgotten why we gave them the pie in the way that we gave it to them. And that's really frustrating because once we've given them the pie, we don't have any power. At least in the current system, we don't have the power to determine how they use that pie until next year or for next time we go to vote when we can say, we gave you the power of the lasagne or the pie, and this is how you divide it. We wouldn't want you to divide it this way. So the next journey to the next election is going to be quite an interesting one. But of course, it's not all done. Everybody's watching the three big metros of Gauteng…and now there's this thing called Operation Keep Zille Out, you know, out of Joburg. But the thing is, the Keep Zille Out thing was actually a Keep DA Out, long before the elections. I mean, this is what led to the changes in Tshawne when Action SA took over. Basically the ANC in Gauteng under Lesufi is said to be pro- you know, aligned with the faction of the ANC that says we do not want the DA in Gauteng. So the deal that was eventually struck was a way to say, well, we don't want these guys here. All right. So now this DA has been given a face called Zille, which is easier to hate, which many people would like to hate for all sorts of reasons. She's been accused of…Solly Moeng (02:40.272)…defending Apartheid, colonialism, saying colonialism is good. I mean, this is what they're saying about her. A lot of what she said has been turned around to suit that kind of narrative. And she's been said to be racist. I've spoken to key political figures who've spoken to Zille, who've worked with Zillel. No, she's not. But what do you want us to do? She's on her own. So suddenly it's not about the voters anymore. We're waiting to see. They have two more days to come up with governments at local level that we hope will, in the end, they must deliver services. In the end, people voted because they were frustrated by the status quo that led to these elections. And if these political leaders are now playing around with cutting the pie this way or that way to keep Zille out… It's unfortunate because…Solly Moeng (03:40.115)…there's a level of disrespect for the voter intent.But look, it is what it is. It's going to be what it's going to be. And we can just hope for the best in terms of service delivery, in terms of healing and less corruption.But if not, the voters know they're going to keep an eye on this and they will come back. The swingsters will come back again in 2009 and kick them out of power if they mess up.Chris Steyn (04:24.462)Which coalition do you think will be able to deliver the best services?Solly Moeng (04:31.712)Look, I think the less parties you have in a coalition, the better. Because then you don't have to be making deals for positions. If we don’t get these, we don't vote. In the end, they're going to have to vote on budgets for various things. They're going to have to agree. But also, there's still a lot of influence over which company gets contracted to do one. So there's going to be, I mean, the BEE is a big thing, big BEEcompanies, we should not...It's often not big actually, it's a middle man. We've seen big water contracts being given to the son of Mashatile. We've seen accusations like that. We have no capacity to deliver that sort of thing. So you're going to end up with, yeah, this is an opportunity for Black Economic Empowerment. Sorry, you come and be an engineer here, okay? We're going to fix our trains. I can't fix trains. But they don't think of it that way. So far, history doesn't show that they think of things that way. It's going to be quite treacherous.I would say the will of the people must be respected. There are many ways to look at this. At party level, most people might have voted for the DA. But it is the biggest…got the biggest support at the individual level, but didn't get sufficient support to govern on its own. We all know that. I think I'm just worried about what might happen at the GNU level. So if the DA is kept out, which seems like things are going that way, are there going to be tensions between the ANC and the DA which dominate the national government ahead? There are people now who are coalescing with the ANC in Tshwane who have made it clear for long ago that they don't want - they would have wanted even the SACP, the Tripartite Partnership, MKP - they don't want the DA at national level. They should be this coalition of black votes. You know it's nonsense…black vote. It's nonsense, it's absolute nonsense. It's disrespectful, it's abusive. And people who are saying these things, I lose respect for them.Solly Moeng (06:40.702)Okay, so it's no longer about the stability of South Africa. If you allow me to go on, it's also about the respect of the Constitution, the Bill of Rights, the rule of law, the unity of South Africa. There are parties now going into these coalitions who are on record to have said they don't like, they're not comfortable with the Constitution. At GNU level, that statement of intent clearly includes the support of the constitution, the Bill of Rights, the rule of law... Now if you have parties that go in, this thing should also be the same at local level. If you're going to have parties that are going to go in there and disrespect and piss on the basic fundamentals of who we are as a republic, we're going to be in trouble.Chris Steyn (07:31.598)Over to the Midlanga Commission of Inquiry Witness T.Solly Moeng (07:36.623)Yeah, I think, you know, Chris, everything that we have seen up to now is just a tip of the iceberg. It often is, right? There are many other people like Hangwani Maumela, the, the whatever of Ramaphosa, who have still not been called to it. And I really still believe that this man must come in and be questioned. Just like, well, everybody else has been questioned. Now this Witness T is suddenly throwing another bomb at this. OK, the testimony was not continued because apparently of fear of the security, the safety of this witness. Hopefully, I'm sure it will be rescheduled at some point in the future. But what comes out of it, the tip of what has been said to be a statement on the infiltration of the criminal justice system by drug pushers…Clearly they've been protected….But I don't know if it's just money being given to people, to police officers, or some of them being blackmailed, like, we know where your child goes to school, therefore you're going to enable this. It could be any of that stuff. We don't know. But the fact is this huge level of infiltration. It's also a good thing that I've seen a number of drug dens being exposed here and there. I don't know if it's because they no longer have that protection by insiders or if somebody is whispering, this is another one over there, this another one over there.But the point still remains that these elections must also be about strengthening the rule of law, the criminal justice system, respecting and ensuring that nobody gets protected.Solly Moeng (09:34.781)I spoke about Mashaba, you know, and I still want to believe that he would never support corruption, would never shield anybody who is accused of corruption. I mean, that's true. Maybe I'm wrong. That's the person I thought I knew. And I hope that if some news were to come to somebody like him to say there's, you know, pushing over there, there's a drug factory, whatever, he will not walk away because right now he's walked away from stuff I never thought he'd walk away from. So I no longer know. I'm lost and I'm not laughing…I'm confused. I obviously don't understand the game of politics because if I were in that position there are people I would be very very uncomfortable to go into discussions with. So what kind of people are going to into these elections, into these positions and what are they going to defend or not defend. I'm not moving away from the Madlanga Commission, the Witness T. I'm saying all of these things are linked. They are not two different sides of different, you know, they are linked. In the end, these things happened because we had weak leadership, had weak governance, we had corrupt governance, we had greed in the system. How is that going to be kicked out? Because the Madlanga Commission is not a court. They just probe, ask questions, to hopefully bring some things into light. But the criminal justice system is still largely controlled by political leaders, who must still do what it must.Chris Steyn (11:06.646)Have you seen how much weight former Deputy National Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya has lost on the Pieter Groenewald diet?Solly Moeng (11:16.558)Yeah, I've seen him and I saw a video of him walking up from the holding cells up into the courtroom. And he wasn't looking like a very happy man. Look, I don't feel pity for him. I'm sure they're all fed. Many people go to jail for a long time. They don't come back very fed. I mean, say somebody like Gwede Mantashe were going to be in there, he’d come back looking like a sprint runner. You know what I'm yeah, there's gotta be consequences. The only sad thing is that there are people still running around, some of whom have been elected in recent elections, who should be in jail, who should also be walking up and down those stairs, staircases from the holding cells and police cells. So it's almost like there's still a level of some kind of an Orwellian Animal Farm where some people face justice, other people don't face justice. Some people get questioned, other people don't get questioned.And I think that what we can do is just point fingers at these things. We must still say why is Maumela not being called? Not by the courts, not by the Madlangla Commission. If they took his cars, why are they taking his cars? If he is linked to Tembisa, why is there no indication of criminal charges against him? So I think all of these things are linked because they tell the story of who we have become as a country.Chris Steyn (12:52.952)Your rent of the week, Solly.Solly Moeng (12:54.958)You know, it's this thing that we move on. I understand that people have voted for, say, MKP. MKP is very clear that it doesn't like the Constitution. It doesn't like the supremacy of the Constitution. It wants to take South Africa back to a pre-1994 arrangement with a strong parliament. We don't want to go there. Or it also said it wants to give more power to traditional leaders. It goes on about this...what do they call it, the law, the fundamentals of the legal system of South Africa, what do they call it? They say it's not African. It might have been good for the Roman or for the Dutch, but not for Africans. Now, the thing that worries me is twofold. One, we have leaders including the president of MKP and his son, the deputy president of MKP, who still owe us answers as to what happened during State Capture. …They can't charge all the minions and they don’t charge the big guys. There are still people in that party who owe us a lot of answers to what happened. You can't just move on without there having been some kind of remorse and consequences for those people. Two, as I said earlier, we have a Constitution, we have a Bill of Rights, we have the rule of law, we have the understanding that no matter what happens we are a one unit of state, the Republic of South Africa. Now when you have parties going into these arrangements now that are being discussed…all over the place, to what extent do they respect? I think it's important. To what extent do they respect the basic foundations of our Republic? They have to be clear about it. It mustn't be, the Constitution must never be seen as an inconvenience. It must be at the end and we mustn't have to guess whether the parties respect it or not. We must know they must be explicit, must be public.Solly Moeng (15:01.92)And the respect of the Constitution must be enforceable by the courts, if anyone goes against it. So I hope that these people who are negotiating deals at a local level would also agree that we respect the Constitution, we respect the Bill of Rights, we respect the unitary state of South Africa, we respect the rule of law. If any of them goes outside of that and they go in there with the hope that they go into the system and undermine the fundamentals of our Republic, then we have a bigger problem in our hands than it seems. So I think the people of Africa, I encourage, I call, I urge the people of South Africa to look, to keep an eye on these people, not the narratives and little side shows they throw at us. They must definitely not fall into this black vote, racism thing. They must look at South Africa. They must be clear about what kind of country we want to live in because this is a country that we have. This is who we are as a diverse people of South Africa, despite our quarrels, which is our common goal. We must never support people who want to break this country up, ever.Chris Steyn (16:08.792)Solly, if we end up with chaotic coalitions and service delivery deteriorates even further, what options do people have other than complaining and waiting for another election?Solly Moeng (16:21.846)You know, I love this question, Chris. I think we have given too much power to politicians in South Africa, too much power to rest in the hands of political parties. Civil society needs you to unite. Of course, we're as fragmented as they are, so it's easier for them to manipulate us, right? But civil society needs to stand up and say, and define ahead of the next elections what we want. We mustn't wait to see what politicians are going to offer us. We must say to them ahead of the next election, we've watched you, we've listened to you, we are tired of what you do, how you do things. Now we're taking over. Or at least we want to play an equal role. We want to have a bigger say in reshaping the future of South Africa. The people of South Africa must not wait for the next elections. Because by the next elections, then the same system will take in either some of the people who are going in now or new ones with the same attitude that once they cross the line into political office, they show us the middle finger. So we, the people, must stand up. Look, all over the world, people have been standing up to say it's enough and governments go down on their knees when people do that. We, the people of South Africa, must do the same. We must show these people that this country doesn't belong to them and nobody must say, I own this region, I own that region, I own black votes or white votes. It's absolute nonsense. It's childhood. If you have unresolved childhood issues, please do not make your unresolved childhood issues the issues of the Republic of South Africa. It shouldn't be that way. And the voters must stand up and say, we've listened to you, we don't like what we've heard, it's enough.Chris Steyn (17:52.908)Indeed. Thank you. That was political commentator, Solly Moeng speaking to BizNews, I'm Chris Steyn. Thank you, Solly..Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.