The Electoral Road Show: Wayne Sussman - PA and FF+ shock the DA
In the latest edition of the Electoral Roadshow with Analyst Wayne Sussman and Chris Steyn, last night’s by-election results are dissected for important political party trends in this Local Government Election year. It was a big night for the Patriotic Alliance (PA) and its leader Gayton McKenzie as his party were able to win not just one, but two seats off the Democratic Alliance (DA) in the Western Cape, with PA support growing from 1% to 60% in the one ward. “…the DA will be worried that they lost these two seats. They should be greatly worried. The PA…just continues to grow.” The DA also had a bad night in Tshwane where the Freedom Front came very close to beating the DA and causing “another major political shock…” The FF+’s support grew from 16% to 44% in the contested ward. Sussman also comments on the probable reason for the Pan-Africanist Congress’ (PAC’s) withdrawal from its working arrangement with the African National Congress (ANC) in Gauteng. Lastly, he previews the most important upcoming by-elections.
