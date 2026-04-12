The NdB Sunday Show: Chris Nicholson -The Asssination Agenda: Hani, Lubowski, Palme, Hammarskjöld, Lumumba
In this edition of the NdB Sunday Show, Chris Steyn hosts retired High Court Judge Chris Nicholson to talk about his book “Who Really Killed Chris Hani?” This past Friday 10 April was the anniversary of his assasination in 1993. Nicholson challenges the bizarre narrative that a Right Pole Janusz Walus and a White Supremacist Clive Derby-Lewis operated without outside assistance. Nicholson takes viewers through his list of suspects, including Hani’s foes in the intelligence world, the captains of industry, and his rivals in the African National Congress (ANC). He further describes the similarity in motives for the murder of the “incorruptible” South African Communist Party (SACP) leader and those of five others: Anti-Apartheid Advocate Anton Lubowski, UN Commissioner for Namibia Bernt Carlsson, Swedish Prime Minister Olaf Palme, former Republic of Congo Prime Minister Patrice Lumumba, and former UN Secretary General Dag Hammarskjöld. He also deals with the suspicious death of Paul Madaka, who headed the National Intelligence Agency's (NIA) Anti-Corruption Unit. Nicholson describes how different a country South Africa would have been had Hani lived.
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