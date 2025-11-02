The NdB Sunday Show: Prof Theo Venter - Mkhwanazi, Mchunu, Masemola, Matlala, Maumela, Mogotsi, Mofele & Sibiya
In the latest edition of the NdB Sunday Show, Political and Policy Analyst Professor Theo Venter tells Chris Steyn why former Police Minister Senzo Mchunu’s position is “fatal”; where things went “very wrong” for suspended Deputy National Commissioner Shadrack Sibiya accused of massive corruption by tenderpreneur “Cat Matlala”; why KZN National Commissioner General Nlhanhla Mkhwanazi continues to impress; why President Cyril Ramaphosa - accused of blocking further investigations into health tenders linked to Thembisa Hospital looting kingpin Hangwani Maumela (his nephew by previous marriage) - is a good diplomat, but a bad politician; how State Capture is still continuing; why former President Thabo Mbeki maintains that there are still Apartheid spies high up in African National Congress (ANC) leadership; and why it has taken almost 60 years for a court to find that former Nobel Prize laureate, Chief Albert Luthuli, was not killed by a freight train but was beaten to death by the Security Branch. “…what needs to happen in the police is we need to get some guys that we can trust and that is absolutely what you see, is what you get - and I think Mkhwanazi is definitely one of them,” Professor Venter says.
Edited transcript of the interview