The PA makes history, but the ANC shows it can’t be written off — yet: The Electoral Roadshow with Wayne Sussman

In the latest edition of the Electoral Road Show with Chris Steyn, Elections Analyst Wayne Sussman dissects this week’s by-election results: The Patriotic Alliance (PA) makes history by winning its first ever ward in the Upington area. It took the ward off the Democratic Alliance, and grew its support from a paltry 1% to an “astonishing” 37% of the vote, while the DA fell from 47% to 29%. The African National Congress (ANC) did not have a bad night either: it won a ward off a local party in the Siyathemba Municipality with its support growing from 39% to 51%. The ANC also had a big night in another by-election, this one in North West. “There are people who write off the ANC. There are people who say that the ANC is done. But here in a key township… in a gold mining town in the Northwest, the ANC's vote share is climbing from 72% to 81%.” Sussman notes that the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) were not able to capitalise on their Phala Phala victory over President Cyril Ramaphosa. He also 9comments on the engagement of the Independent Electoral Commission’s (IEC) with former President Jacob Zuma’s MKP in Nkandla as part of its preparations for the Local Government Elections in November.