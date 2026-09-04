Three execs gone overnight: Inside the crisis at Africa Bitcoin Corporation

Watch here.Listen here.Three weeks after BNC#9 in the Drakensberg, Stafford Masie is back in the interview chair, this time as interim CEO of Africa Bitcoin Corporation. His predecessor Warren Wheatley, founder of Africa's first listed Bitcoin treasury company, along with his wife Tatum Keshwar-Wheatley and chief investment officer Akshay Karan, have just been handed 20-year debarments by the FSCA, longer than the ban handed to Gupta-linked Transnet figures Eric Wood and Niven Pillay. Masie insists the ruling has nothing to do with the business itself, and that operations, funders and the loan book are unaffected. But he won't say how big the alleged share manipulation was, and he can't say whether Warren Wheatley is coming back..Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.