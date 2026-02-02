Toby Chance - Parks Tau summoned over industry in collapse
Trade and Industry Minister Parks Tau is in the crosshairs for not releasing over 600 million Rand of government approved payments for completed TV and film projects. In his latest interview with Chris Steyn, Toby Chance, the Democratic Alliance's spokesperson on Trade, Industry and Competition and Portfolio Committee member says: “…it’s our job as the committee to summon the minister to account for his inaction in this regard”. Chance has also written to the Speaker requesting an urgent Parliamentary debate on the matter. “…it’s a serious problem and companies not just are closing down, but they're relocating; some are relocating to Portugal, some to Malta. They're just closing shop - and it was actually tragic on Wednesday when we were walking through the crowds and talking to these producers about how their livelihoods over many years have just been trashed.”
