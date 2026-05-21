Treasury's crypto crackdown changes everything: Dawie Roodt warns SA’s government is losing control
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South Africa’s crypto crackdown has sparked outrage among investors - but economist Dawie Roodt says Treasury is fighting technology it doesn’t understand. In this wide-ranging interview, he unpacks stablecoins, tax fears, oil shocks, inflation risks and why the future of money could reshape banking, government control and the economy itself.
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