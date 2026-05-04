(Ret.) Col Chris Wyatt: War news, fuel price hike — and the ANC facing its worst ever election
In his latest interview with Chris Steyn, US intelligence analyst Retired Colonel Chris Wyatt responds to breaking news developments in the Iran war, with claims that a US ship has been hit by missiles for approaching the Straits of Hormuz to escort out trapped ships while ground battles are breaking out between Hezbollah and Israeli Defence Force troops in Lebanon, as well as Iran’s difficulties in reviewing the “excessive” demands in US President Donald Trump’s peace plan. Col Wyatt comments on the war heralding yet another steep fuel price hike in SA. He also assesses the likely fates of major political parties in the recently announced Local Government Elections. Col Wyatt analyses China’s car manufacturing plans and marketing strategy for SA. Lastly, he hails the bravery of the South Africa policeman involved in that dramatic crocodile mission over the Komati River.
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