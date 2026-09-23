Warren Wheatley breaks his silence on his FSCA debarment

Listen here.Three trades, R301 in total, and a 20-year ban from the financial sector. Warren Wheatley, the chartered accountant who helped put together the Capitec empowerment deal and went on to found Altvest, now Africa Bitcoin Corporation, broke his silence to Alec Hogg days after resigning as CEO. The FSCA says he, his wife Tatum and his chief investment officer coordinated trades to inflate the share price. Wheatley said the trades were a clumsy test of a broken brokerage platform, conceded they were "silly" and "ill-conceived", and denied any intent to profit. He explained why his own board stepped away from him, what the ruling has done to his family, why he will not blame his Bitcoin advocacy, and how quickly his appeal could be decided. Alec asked the question many in business are now asking: if this can happen to him, who is next?.Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox every morning on weekdays. Register here.Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.