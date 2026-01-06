(Ret.) Col Chris Wyatt - Ramaphosa continues to taunt Trump - despite Maduro raid

In his latest interview with Chris Steyn, US Intelligence Analyst retired Colonel Chris Wyatt gives the assurance that the US is not likely to invade South Africa. However, he has some words of warning for President Cyril Ramaphosa - who doubled down today on his condemnation of the US invasion of Venezuela. ”(President Nicolás ) Maduro was given multiple opportunities to exit the stage… But he ratched up the pressure. He became arrogant and obstinate. And I can look around the world and see only a couple of other leaders doing the same sort of thing, being arrogant and obstinate in the face of the Bear, in the face of danger, imminent danger that might be coming your way: (Colombian President) Gustavo Petro, whose term is coming to an end, and a certain politician in a certain part of Southern Africa doing the same thing. Not wise moves…” Col Wyatt further warns that the Maduro raid “ought to send a very clear message to people who conspire with Iranian cell phone companies to funnel money to terrorists that murdered American Service members, five lawsuits…anti-terrorism in the United States against MTN, and for countries that allow their helicopters to be shipped to warlords in Libya, and for countries that allow their citizens to become mercenaries to murder Ukrainians. That ought to be a clear message to someone like that…” Col Wyatt also looks into the geopolitical future of Iran, Cuba, and Greenland in the wake of the latest dramatic developments.