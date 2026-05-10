(Ret) Col Chris Wyatt - Ramaphosa’s "Watergate", Trump’s ceasefire “farce” - and racist abuse of SA refugees…
In his latest interview with Chris Steyn, US intelligence analyst, retired Colonel Chris Wyatt comments on the latest developments in the trouble-hit presidencies of South Africa’s Cyril Ramaphosa and US President Donald Trump. With African National Congress (ANC) officials in crisis meetings this weekend over the possibility that he could be impeached for Phala Phala, Col Wyatt charges: “... somebody should be in prison for this. This is bigger than Watergate in America. This is money laundering by a sitting president, potentially.” As for Trump stuck in a war he started: “Col Wyatt says: “...the answer here now is…rendition. It's Delta Force. Seal teams…grabbing these guys and rendered…that's the only way this is going to end, I think. They're not going to come to the table…this ceasefire has become a farce.” Col Wyatt also shares what he believes will be on the agenda for private discussions when Trump visits China soon. Lastly, he reveals that some South African refugees have suffered racist abuse which he vows to expose.
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