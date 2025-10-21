Yusuf Abramjee: Mkhwanazi, Mchunu, Mogotsi, Molefe, Madlanga & all the turmoil at the top
In his latest interview with BizNews, veteran Crime Activist Yusuf Abramjee gives his take on testimony of staggering corruption and deep rot being led at two high profile enquiries. “What we are seeing playing out, both at the Madlanga Commission and at the Ad Hoc Committee, is something that we as South Africans, each and every South African, should be very, very scared about…The kingpins are making money. They are bribing their way right to the top. They are manipulating the criminal justice system.” Abramjee calls it a “sad indictment” that it shows the government and the authorities “cannot get to grips with lawlessness” in the country. “And I think we as ordinary South Africans, each and every one of us… should be worried and we should be very, very worried.” Abramjee comments on the testimony of former Police Minister Senzo Mchunu, the role of whistleblowing Lieutenant General Nhlanhla Mkhwanazi, the moves by “operator” Brown Mogotsi, and the bail granted to alleged Murder Mastermind KT Molefe. “I hope the minute the findings are made, the President will act with speed.”
Edited transcript of the interview