Helen Zille: DA has a clear path to victory in Joburg + why I’m confident we can rescue my hometown
Helen Zille, former Cape Town mayor and Western Cape premier, has entered the Johannesburg mayoral race, pledging to restore service delivery, tackle corruption, and stabilise fragile coalitions. In an interview with Alec Hogg, she outlined her plan to boost voter turnout, strengthen governance, and rescue South Africa’s economic hub - calling it her “last big political challenge.”
Sign up for your early morning brew of the BizNews Insider to keep you up to speed with the content that matters. The newsletter will land in your inbox at 5:30am weekdays. Register here.
Support South Africa's bastion of independent journalism, offering balanced insights on investments, business, and the political economy, by joining BizNews Premium. Register here.
If you prefer WhatsApp for updates, sign up to the BizNews channel here.
Watch here
Listen here