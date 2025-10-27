Zunaid Moti on Mantengu CEO Miller: “Game ranger turned corporate poacher is another Markus Jooste.”
Zunaid Moti on Mantengu CEO Miller: “Game ranger turned corporate poacher is another Markus Jooste.”

Zunaid Moti hits back at Mantengu CEO Mike Miller, accusing him of fraud, inflated valuations, and “pulling a Markus Jooste” in a war of words shaking South Africa’s mining sector.
In a fiery right of reply, businessman Zunaid Moti hits back at Mantengu Mining CEO Mike Miller, calling him “a game ranger turned corporate poacher” and likening him to “another Markus Jooste.” Moti dismantles Miller’s fraud allegations, accusing him instead of misrepresentation, insider dealing, and “running a penny-stock circus.” From chrome mines to the JSE, this interview pulls back the curtain on a corporate war laced with accusations of deceit, inflated valuations, and high-stakes revenge.

